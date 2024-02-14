Program Director Jeremy Cress Joins Woolpert to Support Electrical Utilities Projects

Jeremy's surveying experience as well as his expertise in overhead electrical transmission lines and lidar technology adds an invaluable perspective and skill set to our growing utilities team. Post this

Cress said that he is excited to be working with a team that is as growth-oriented, multidisciplinary, and ambitious as Woolpert's utilities team.

"Woolpert offers itself as a truly comprehensive geospatial and infrastructure partner for utility clients," Cress said. "I look forward to being able to utilize Woolpert's full suite of services, whether its aerial lidar, UAS (uncrewed aircraft systems), terrestrial scanning, or traditional survey, to find the right solution for our clients' needs."

Cress graduated from Ohio University with a degree in civil engineering and is a licensed professional engineer in Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia.

"Jeremy's surveying experience as well as his expertise in overhead electrical transmission lines and lidar technology adds an invaluable perspective and skill set to our growing utilities team," Woolpert Program Director Jason Montgomery said. "We're excited to have him on board."

