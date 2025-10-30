Programmatic Newsletter Advertising Platform Paved Expands Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

Former Outbrain executive Victor Charpin joins as VP of Publishers and adtech veteran Phil Reich appointed VP of Sales to help accelerate publisher growth and advertiser adoption across the Paved marketplace of 2,000+ publishers

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paved, a newsletter advertising platform connecting publishers and advertisers, today announced two strategic leadership hires to drive marketplace expansion and accelerate adoption of Paved's premium ad solutions across the growing newsletter ecosystem. Victor Charpin joins as VP of Publishers, and Phil Reich is now VP of Sales at Paved.

Victor Charpin will lead global publisher partnerships, monetization strategy, and inventory scale, while Reich will oversee advertiser relationships, go-to-market execution, and revenue growth across Paved's marketplace and ad network.

"For millions of people, newsletters have become the first stop online each day," said John McLaughlin, CEO & Founder of Paved. "Victor and Phil will help us lead that shift by empowering publishers with better tools and giving brands a simpler, smarter way to reach real audiences at scale."

Victor Charpin, VP of Publishers

Before joining Paved, Victor Charpin served as VP of Programmatic Supply & Partnerships at Outbrain, where he scaled and structured non-traditional and programmatic supply channels. He developed strategic partnership deals with SSPs such as Microsoft, Google and Samsung, expanding Outbrain's footprint across in-app, OEM/Carrier, Newsletters, and emerging digital environments.

"Publishers have become reliant on third-party platforms for traffic, leaving them vulnerable to sudden algorithm shifts and shifting platform policies, not to mention AI," said Victor Charpin. "To regain control, they need direct audience relationships and the ability to leverage first-party data to better understand and serve their readers. Curated newsletters are one of the most powerful and trusted ways for brands to connect with engaged audiences. Paved gives publishers the tools they need to be empowered again, and I'm excited to join at such a transformative time to help scale partnerships globally."

Phil Reich, VP of Sales

Phil Reich will lead all advertiser and agency partnerships, guiding the company's ad sales strategy, revenue operations, and client success initiatives. He will focus on helping brands maximize ROI across Paved's Marketplace and Ad Network, while expanding the company's footprint among advertisers and agencies.

Reich joins Paved with over 13 years of experience in digital media and ad tech across mobile, email, and performance advertising. He began his career at Jump Ramp Games, a VC-backed startup later acquired by Mobilityware, where he helped brands like Uber, Lyft, Hulu, Electronic Arts, and DraftKings drive customer acquisition and brand growth.

He then joined PowerInbox (later Jeeng), where he helped scale the company's email advertising and monetization business, working with top publishers and advertisers including Capital One, Colgate-Palmolive, Wayfair, Fisher Investments, The Atlantic, and Trusted Media Brands. Phil ultimately helped see the business through a $100M acquisition by OpenWeb.

"I've spent my career helping brands and publishers unlock the potential of emerging digital channels, and I see newsletters as one of the most impactful frontiers in media today," said Reich. "Paved is uniquely positioned to simplify how advertisers buy sponsorships while empowering publishers to monetize their audiences in smarter, more sustainable ways. I'm thrilled to help lead that charge at Paved."

Paved is part of the Redbrick portfolio, a company known for building, acquiring, and supporting innovative digital businesses. Since joining in March 2025, Redbrick has played a pivotal role in empowering Paved's strategic growth, providing the resources, expertise, and support to accelerate the company's advancement. Redbrick also welcomed pioneering media brand Quartz and design platform Glorify to its portfolio in April and July, respectively.

About Paved

Paved is a leading platform for newsletter sponsorships and native advertising, reaching 253 million newsletter subscribers across 2,000+ publishers, including NYT, NBC, Bloomberg, and TechCrunch. By connecting over 8,000 newsletter creators with brands, Paved powers mutually beneficial sponsorship campaigns with unprecedented targeting capabilities. As a global, fully distributed team, Paved remains dedicated to developing tools that support and drive the growth of content creators worldwide. Paved was acquired by Redbrick in March 2025.

