PROGreen 50 Chiller System Brings CO2-based Milk Cooling to the Mainstream Dairy Market

New Size Range Opens the Door for 80% of Dairies:

PRO's journey to developing CO2-based systems started almost 5 years ago, when PRO designed and installed their first PROGreen 100 HP System at Bill Jongsma Dairy. Today, PROGreen systems are being field tested daily, serving more than 50,000 cows on multiple large dairies across central CA.

The new PG50 was designed for mid-size dairies that cannot justify the larger PG100 platform but need a natural long-term solution and the benefits that come with it.

Affordability Improved Through Smart Design Choices:

The PG50 is as production-ready and cost-competitive as any product PRO produces. The price difference between this new series is reflected in their decision to use chassis from their proven PRO4 Series. Applying the same footprint used on PRO's most popular "synthetic" series will decrease production tooling and create an easier path to scale up.

This strategy allows PRO to:

Leverage established supply chain partners

Use existing manufacturing workflows and tooling

Eliminate all unneeded cost premiums associated with CO2-based systems

Cost Gap is Shrinking Thanks to Hot Water and FRIP Funding (in CA):

While CO2-based systems still carry higher upfront costs than synthetic-based systems, the PG50 helps close the gap with the value from Waste Heat Recovery and, in California, funding incentives from CARB.

From the start, PRO has leaned heavily on PROGreen's ability to recover waste heat and convert this into 180°F hot water. Following the installation, the PROGreen chiller became each farm's primary hot water source, reducing their annual fossil fuel usage by 2/3 or more.

For customers in CA, there are some major incentive programs available; up to $60,000 per PG50 System, thanks to the CARB FRIP Incentive Program. To qualify, farmers must remove synthetic-based equipment from service that matches or exceeds the capacity of the new natural-refrigerant system.

Next Generation Performance and Visibility:

The PG50 includes a set of features that go well beyond previous PRO platforms to include:

Next-generation controls platform with expanded I/O capabilities

Real-time kW usage and monitoring via touch screen or remote access

Redesigned CO2 circuit optimized for the 20 to 40 RT operating range. Enhancements include optimized evaporator and desuperheater configurations.

Enhanced coolant tank instrumentation to provide additional temperature ports to anticipate sudden load demands and drops.

Integrated Waste Heat Recovery with inline circulators that include monitored flow modulation and onboard system diagnostics.

Production-ready design that blends proven PG100 lessons with a scalable PRO4 footprint.

"Our goal has always been to make CO2 a practical, high-performance option for the industries we serve", said Jim Vandergiessen, CEO at PRO Refrigeration. "The PG50 brings natural refrigerant cooling into a size and price range that fits most US dairies and opens several other markets to CO2. This is a big step forward, and we are still just getting started."

See the PG50 at the 2026 World Ag Expo:

PRO will debut the PROGreen 50 Series at the upcoming World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA. Attendees will be able to see the new PG50 in person, explore available incentive programs, and meet with the PRO Team to discuss upcoming projects.

About Pro Refrigeration:

In 1990, Pro Refrigeration Inc. was formed to design and manufacture equipment for a wide range of cooling applications that include craft breweries, wineries, bakeries, and dairy farms. The Pro Team is nearing 70 Team members headquartered in Auburn, Washington, and their production facility in Mocksville, North Carolina.

