Progress Receives MarTech Breakthrough Award for the Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Progress, the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Web Content Management Solution" in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of the Progress® Sitefinity® platform.

Sitefinity is a content-driven web content management platform. It is at the center of Progress' composable digital experience platform (DXP), which empowers organizations to create personalized digital experiences across multiple digital channels and drive effective digital transformation strategies.

With its fully decoupled, composable architecture, Sitefinity offers a scalable and reliable platform that serves any industry and is distinguished by extreme extensibility, flexible low-code integration options, comprehensive cloud offering, and compliance with the highest security and data protection standards. Sitefinity 14.4 includes expanded journey analytics, an upgraded .NET 7 frontend, enhanced AI-based conversational interfaces with better context sensitivity as well as long term support.

Marketers gain access to features such as simplified content management and an AI-driven chatbot. They can obtain rich data and insights with detailed analytics reports on key metrics and goals while also boosting user engagement and content relevance with built-in technologies for advanced search. In addition, the platform offers integrated commerce solutions and digital asset management through out-of-the-box integrations.

"Sitefinity enables organizations to build engaging customer, employee and partner digital experiences that will drive their business forward," said Loren Jarrett, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. "We are proud to see our customers modernize their tech stacks, with rapid time-to-value via our composable DXP architecture and easy to use tools."

"Marketers are looking to take a strategic approach to digital experience. However, the majority of DXP offerings on the market today are complex, making it an obstacle for organizations that are still growing in digital maturity," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "We're pleased to recognize Progress for their breakthrough innovation in addressing these complexities. With Sitefinity, organizations can improve operational efficiency and time to market, reduce total cost of ownership and optimize marketing campaign performance and measurement, all of which lead to increased ROI."

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

