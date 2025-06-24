Progressing Beyond Exploratory Endpoints: The Value of Digital Biomarkers in Neuroscience Clinical Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how the application of appropriate digital biomarkers can potentially reduce sample sizes and shorten timelines in neuroscience clinical studies when used within a holistic endpoint strategy. Attendees will see how wearable sensors and composite scores enable more consistent, reliable measures in movement disorder trials. The featured speakers will discuss how vocal biomarkers like speech latency offer scalable, objective measures for depression and schizophrenia. The speakers will also share how advanced brain imaging techniques are shaping regulatory-ready endpoints in multiple sclerosis (MS) and beyond.

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn how advances in eCOA, digital movement analysis and medical imaging methodologies are shaping the future of neuroscience drug development.

Digital biomarkers are transforming neuroscience trials — moving from exploratory tools to validated, impactful endpoints. In this webinar, the featured speakers will share real-world examples and case studies showing how the strategic use of digital biomarkers can improve study precision, reduce timelines and lower sample size requirements.