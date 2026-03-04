Progressive Dental & The Closing Institute Partner with Zest Dental Solutions to Elevate Full-Arch Growth and Patient Outcomes

"This strategic partnership is a powerful reflection of our shared commitment to addressing the patient care gap in full-arch dentistry," says Tom Stratton, CEO of Zest Dental Solutions. Post this

The partnership reflects a shared belief that modern implant practices need more than products. They need complete systems that support clinical excellence, patient demand generation, and confident case presentation. Through this alignment, doctors will gain access to a more comprehensive pathway to predictable full-arch growth.

Under the agreement, Zest will participate in key Progressive Dental and The Closing Institute educational and growth initiatives, including Boot Camps and the Full-Arch Growth Conference, while also collaborating on co-branded education, webinars, and integrated practice growth content. The Closing Institute/Progressive will also attend and create specialized treatment presentation training for Zest's full-arch clinical education program, Zest Masters.

The organizations will work together to formalize the inclusion of Zest procedures, including LOCATOR FIXED® and LOCATOR® removable overdenture solutions, within The Closing Institute coaching pathway. This integration is designed to help clinicians connect clinical protocols with patient acquisition strategy and case acceptance best practices.

"This strategic partnership is a powerful reflection of our shared commitment to addressing the patient care gap in full-arch dentistry. By integrating Zest's industry leading LOCATOR Removable & LOCATOR FIXED integrated solution with the proven practice growth systems of Progressive Dental and The Closing Institute, we are providing a complete pathway for doctors to confidently deliver life-changing full-arch solutions only available through the power of the LOCATOR system" says Tom Stratton, CEO of Zest Dental Solutions.

About Zest Dental Solutions

Zest Dental Solutions is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of diversified dental solutions for a continuum of patient care from the preservation of natural teeth to the treatment of total edentulism. The company's product offering consists of a range of solutions including the LOCATOR® Family of Attachment Systems, LOCATOR Implant Systems, Consumables and Dental Equipment, with global distribution through Implant Companies, dealer/distributor networks, as well as a domestic retail sales operation. Zest Dental Solutions is headquartered in Carlsbad, California with operations in Anaheim and Escondido, California. Zest Dental Solutions is a portfolio company of BC Partners, a leading private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.zestdent.com

About Progressive Dental Marketing

Progressive Dental Marketing is a full-service marketing and growth partner exclusively serving dental practices across the United States. Specializing in high-ticket case acquisition and full-arch implant marketing, the company integrates paid media, creative production, advanced analytics, and sales training to help practices generate qualified leads, increase case acceptance, and scale predictably. Progressive Dental supports hundreds of practices nationwide through Google Ads, Meta advertising, SEO, video production, branding, and conversion-focused web strategies. Through its educational division, The Closing Institute, the company also provides team-based sales training and mentorship programs designed to maximize schedule utilization and drive measurable revenue growth. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Progressive Dental Marketing is committed to helping dentists build scalable, profitable practices through innovation, accountability, and results-driven execution. For more information, please visit progressivedentalmarketing.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Huddle, Zest Dental Solutions, 1 888-769-7419, [email protected], https://www.zestdent.com/

