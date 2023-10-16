Progressus Software Announces Major Release to Enhance Dynamics 365 for Professional Services Firms

Progressus Software is the first and only complete business management solution for professional services firms built on Dynamics 365 Business Central and it just got better with a major release in January 2024. Tweet this

Progressus has long been known as the premier solution for Dynamics Business Central for project-centric companies. Features like project accounting, resource management, time and expense tracking, subscription management, Jira and DevOps integration, scheduling and Microsoft 365 Outlook calendar integration have made it a must have for companies that rely on billable resources and complex projects. Progressus also includes Power BI reports and Power Automate features right out of the box.

Today, Velosio is announcing several new features to Progressus, including multi-entity management (multi-company), client relationship management functionality, and AI-powered insights. These features will be included in the first quarter update in 2024. The integration of Microsoft Copilot to Business Central will allow Progressus to utilize AI and natural language processing to enable business users to create content faster. Along with other Microsoft productivity tools, users can complete routine and time-consuming work tasks with minimal effort, eliminate the majority of manual processes, and streamline business processes like never before.

These advancements position Progressus as the go-to choice to ensure project profitability, exceed client expectations, achieve resource efficiency, and simplify the technology experience. With integration to the entire Microsoft suite of business applications companies can manage their entire end-to-end business from any device, anywhere in the world.

Formal announcements will be made at Dynamic Community Summit in Charlotte, NC on October 16th. This event is the premier educational form for Microsoft Dynamics users in North America and takes place over 5 days with expert users, Microsoft leadership, MVPs and leading partners, including Velosio and Stratos Cloud Alliance.

James Thomas, Industry Director for Project Businesses at Velosio, emphasized, "The Microsoft platform, coupled with forward-thinking technologies like Generative AI and Microsoft Copilot, is not only transforming the realm of software development but also improving the user experience and driving higher adoption rates for solutions like Progressus."

As the 2023 US Dynamics 365 Business Central Partner of the Year and a leader in Microsoft Cloud ERP for project-driven companies, Velosio is the amalgamation of more than 30 years' experience in software implementation and consulting for professional services.

Velosio is a leading business applications partner specializing in cloud services and industry-specific ERP, CRM, data-driven analytics and digital transformation solutions for mid-market and emerging enterprise businesses. As one of the largest application services partners in North America, Velosio supports NetSuite and the entire Microsoft business solutions portfolio, including Dynamics and Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Azure. Velosio is the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365, providing licensing and support to hundreds of growing Microsoft partners and over 4,000 clients. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio encourages community involvement and a people-centric culture of over 450 employees throughout North America. https://www.velosio.com

Bill Anderson, Velosio, +1 (614) 954-0967, [email protected], https://www.velosio.com

