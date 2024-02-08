Progressus Software Releases Project Multicompany Feature in Partnership with Binary Stream

"We are also thrilled to announce that this integration is now available on Microsoft AppSource, listed as: "Progressus Software for Binary Stream Multi-Entity Management." -- Jeff Suwyn, Director of Solution Management, Velosio Post this

This milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership with Binary Stream, a leading provider of scalable software solutions. The collaboration between Progressus and Binary Stream has resulted in a robust, user-friendly integration that reflects the depth of our combined expertise in addressing the unique challenges faced by multi-entity organizations.

Jeff Suwyn, Director of Solution Management at Velosio, noted, "We are also thrilled to announce that this integration is now available on Microsoft AppSource. Users can find our product under the listing Progressus Multi-Company. This availability on Microsoft AppSource not only enhances accessibility for our users but also reinforces our alignment with Microsoft's high standards for business applications."

Key features of the Project Multicompany include:

Unified Company Management: Manage multiple entities seamlessly within Dynamics 365 Business Central. Progressus Project Multicompany ensures a unified and efficient management experience, streamlining your business operations.

Streamlined Inter-Company Transactions: Automate the creation of intercompany transactions based on master record ownership, like projects and resources. This functionality simplifies the accounting processes for inter-entity financial activities, enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

Single-Entry Transaction Processing: Simplify the handling of transactions across different entities. With a single entry-point for timesheets, expense reports, and more, you save time and reduce the complexity of operations.

Efficient Front-End and Back-End Operations: Enhance efficiency in both customer-facing and administrative tasks. This integration streamlines your business processes, ensuring they are more user-friendly and operationally efficient.

As the 2023 Microsoft US Dynamics 365 Business Central Partner of the Year and a leader in Microsoft Cloud ERP for project-driven companies, Velosio is the amalgamation of more than 30 years of experience in software implementation and consulting for professional services.

