Prohaska Consulting Announces Expansion of Leadership Team, Addition of Sheila Buckley as Global Head of Magnify Division

Sheila Buckley, the award-winning executive with more than 30 years of media experience, has joined Prohaska Consulting, the boutique consulting firm, to lead Magnify, its integrated sales solution offering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prohaska Consulting, the data transformation and media consulting company, today announced the appointment of Sheila Buckley as Global Head of Magnify, its integrated sales solution and business development offering.

Ms. Buckley is a well-known and respected voice across the spectrum of digital media, ad-tech and linear advertising sales and marketing. She brings more than 30 years of sales and managerial experience in leading companies, including Business Insider, Time Warner, Weather Channel, Criteo, and Dstillery. She joins Maria Link, SVP & Global General Manager, who will continue to lead go-to-market strategy and manage client relationships within the Magnify division of Prohaska.

"We continue to expand commercial efforts around our highly successful Magnify division, including the addition of a new London-based office," said Matt Prohaska, CEO and Principal at Prohaska Consulting. "We want to ensure we're best positioned to grow revenue and deliver results for clients, so the combination of Sheila and Maria is what will do that."

Aside from commercial roles, Ms. Buckley has been active throughout the digital and linear ad industries. She formerly served as Board Chair of She Runs It (formerly AWNY- Advertising Women of New York) and Co-Chair of the IAB's Sales Executive Council, as its most recent Executive-in-Residence.

"I'm excited to join the Prohaska team in this new capacity," said Buckley. "It's a real opportunity to work with great people, not just internally, but across the industry, as Prohaska Consulting and Magnify offer a unique solution that's so right for this time."

Magnify, the fast-growing practice within Prohaska Consulting's full suite of services, works with clients to develop GTM strategy and then provide full representation in a business development capacity in-market. It operates as a distinct division within the company to avoid conflicts of interest with the core consulting teams. The division launched in 2014, providing commercial expansion for more than 150 clients of Prohaska Consulting's 600+ clients to date.

Buckley will be based in Prohaska's NYC Headquarters.

About Prohaska Consulting

Prohaska Consulting is an award-winning global digital consultancy that provides strategic advisory services to clients across the marketing technology landscape. Described by clients as "connectors, disruptors, and data leaders," Team Prohaska has helped more than 600 companies (brands, publishers agencies, tech, trade groups, and more) grow revenue, create business opportunities, and increase operational effectiveness & efficiency. The company is globally headquartered in New York City, with more than 100 full-time, fractional, and active freelance teammates around the world. Learn more at www.prohaskaconsulting.com

Contact info:

For Prohaska Consulting:

Rich Ullman

CMO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rich Ullman, Prohaska Consulting, 1 201-341-3912, [email protected], www.prohaskaconsulting.com

SOURCE Prohaska Consulting