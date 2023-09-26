Prohaska Consulting Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Optimize Integrations with the Snowflake Media Data Cloud

"Prohaska Consulting has proven operational expertise to not only understand the complexity, but to thrive in it, to execute, and to succeed" said Bill Stratton,Global Industry GTM Lead, Media, Entertainment and Advertising at Snowflake. Tweet this

The media measurement landscape continues to evolve in a seachange driven by mobile devices, streaming media, and automated programmatic buying processes that have become commonplace over that last decade. This has left buyers, sellers, and almost everyone involved in TV and video advertising scrambling for a way to not only establish new standards of measurement, but to adapt to the overwhelming level of consumer data and privacy regulations.

Prohaska Consulting has been a leader in helping media companies navigate this complexity. The company has worked with more than 600 brands, publishers, and digital media companies since its founding to train talent, deploy solutions, and execute go-to-market strategy. It has also partnered with most of the leading advertising trade organizations to help companies master the complexities of new media measurement.

"We're partnering with Prohaska Consulting because they're helping entertainment marketers grow," said Bill Stratton,Global Industry GTM Lead, Media, Entertainment and Advertising at Snowflake. "In this new world where every brand is a publisher and every publisher is a brand, Prohaska has proven operational expertise to not only understand the complexity, but to thrive in it, to execute, and to succeed."

The partnership aims to focus initially on media and entertainment customers in deploying Snowflake's Media Data Cloud to acquire and retain customers, use data clean rooms to evolve beyond the use of third party cookies, and prevent churn using rich engagement analytics.

About Prohaska Consulting

Prohaska Consulting is an award-winning global digital consultancy that provides strategic advisory services to clients across the marketing technology landscape. Described by clients as "connectors, disruptors, and data leaders," Team Prohaska has helped more than 600 companies (brands, publishers agencies, tech, trade groups, and more) grow revenue, create business opportunities, and increase operational effectiveness & efficiency. The company is globally headquartered in New York City, with more than 100 full-time, fractional, and active freelance teammates around the world. Learn more at www.prohaskaconsulting.com

Contact info:

For Prohaska Consulting:

Rich Ullman

CMO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rich Ullman, Prohaska Consulting, 1 201-341-3912, [email protected], www.prohaskaconsulting.com

SOURCE Prohaska Consulting