Prohaska Consulting Announces "The Rebranding of News" Initiative with Support from Leading Global News and Information Publishers and Technology Companies

74% of U.S. advertisers say they are adapting brand safety approaches to combat disinformation and support credible journalism, but only 22% have received an executive-level mandate to proactively fund that effort. Post this

The research, conducted with Advertiser Perceptions, found all segments of the advertising industry agree that news integrity is a critical priority for society and that the advertising industry has a responsibility to support legitimate news sources. It also points to challenges that exist in the digital ad ecosystem that can be addressed by a concerted industry effort.

Among the key data points:

75% of respondents agree that free and democratic societies are currently at risk from online disinformation and propaganda drowning out legitimate news sources.





70% of respondents agree that the advertising industry has an important role to play in de-monetizing disinformation and renewing funding for legitimate news.





32% of U.S. advertisers have been given directives to block the news category overall at some point.





74% of U.S. advertiser respondents say they are adapting brand safety approaches to combat disinformation and support credible journalism, but only 22% have received an executive-level mandate to proactively fund that effort.

"We have a unique appreciation and insight in seeing how poor policy, fear- and atrophy-based behavior, ad blocking, and poor filtering from advertisers, agencies, and ad tech has led to the rapid degradation of the news category as a foundation of brand advertising," said Matt Prohaska, CEO & Principal of Prohaska Consulting. "There's a lack of understanding in the industry in how to align and direct ad spending with what brands and consumers want and appreciate, which are trustworthy news environments. This research and initiative will bring people together to address the disconnect and signal a need to reverse the trend of lower ad spend, which hurts journalism and publishing at a local, national, and global basis."

"The Rebranding of News" is a potent complement to consumer research published by the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) in 2020 on how advertising in news benefits brands. That study showed that more than 8 in 10 consumers feel advertising within the news increases or maintains trust in the brands they see there. Today's report from Prohaska Consulting and Advertiser Perceptions identifies a number of systemic gaps that prevent advertisers from capitalizing on that trust.

42% of U.S. advertisers say they insist on fully transparent "sellers.json" directories, but only 10% of advertisers are very familiar with that technology.





62% of advertisers do not block known disinformation/propaganda channels





56% of advertisers do not use advanced brand suitability filters for contextual nuance (e.g., sentiment, language and visual cues)

The news category was once a prominent ad buy for brand advertisers seeking to reach premium audiences, engaged in what's happening in the world. However, that category has seen a steady decline in advertising, as digital media buying practices, including keyword filtering, are not optimized for news environments. The research suggests opportunities may be found in more automated contextual filters, or artificial intelligence tools that determine sentiment, as newer alternatives.

"The information ecosystem is becoming increasingly complex for today's news consumer. In a time when deepfakes are proliferating – along with content masquerading as reliable news sources – consumer need and demand for high-quality news is reaching peak levels," said Brian Norris, Scripps Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "'The Rebranding of News' is important work as we reach that inflection point. Quality news provides advertisers brand safety and a highly engaged audience, but supporting quality news is bigger than that. It's essential for all of us as news consumers and participants in our democracy, and those benefits will reach far beyond the ad industry."

For the full report, visit https://prohaskaconsulting.com/rebranding/

Research Methodology:

Prohaska Consulting, in conjunction with Advertiser Perceptions, surveyed 110 US advertisers, publishers and ad tech professionals in November 2023 to understand their current practices with regard to supporting quality news advertising and combatting disinformation. The study surveyed a mix of respondents across these three groups sourced by Advertiser Perceptions AdPROs Network. Buy-side respondents accounted for 50% of respondents, with a relatively equal split of agencies and marketers (52% vs 48%). The remaining 50% of respondents were divided equally among ad tech professionals and sell-side respondents.

About Prohaska Consulting

Prohaska Consulting is an award-winning global digital consultancy that provides strategic advisory services to clients across the marketing technology landscape. Described by clients as "connectors, disruptors, and data leaders," Team Prohaska has helped more than 600 companies (brands, publishers agencies, tech, trade groups, and more) grow revenue, create business opportunities, and increase operational effectiveness & efficiency. The company is globally headquartered in New York City, with more than 100 full-time, fractional, and active freelance teammates around the world. Learn more at www.prohaskaconsulting.com

Contact info:

For Prohaska Consulting:

Matt Prohaska

CEO & Principal

[email protected]

Rich Ullman

CMO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rich Ullman, Prohaska Consulting, 1 201-341-3912, [email protected], www.prohaskaconsulting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Prohaska Consulting