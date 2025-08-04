Project 61 Acquires Offshift to Launch First-Ever Free, Industry-Wide Health Platform for Truck Drivers

Bold move aims to raise truck drivers' 61-year life expectancy and boost their health and well-being

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project 61, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit tackling the trucking industry's driver health crisis, has acquired Offshift - the leading digital health platform built exclusively for truck drivers. The acquisition marks a major leap forward in Project 61's mission to give every truck driver the chance to live a longer, healthier life.

Truck drivers have the highest rates of obesity and diabetes of any occupation in the U.S.. This crisis is worsening as chronic disease continues to skyrocket. Project 61 is spearheading the Movement to reverse that trend.

Offshift's technology now powers the mobile platform delivering Project 61's mission - putting free, practical tools and a driver-led community directly into the hands of America's trucking workforce. The platform helps drivers build healthier habits around nutrition, movement, and sleep - three critical areas directly tied to longevity, energy, and safety.

"This is a game-changer for the Movement. If we're going to address this industry-wide health crisis at scale, technology has to lead the way," said Jeremy Reymer, founder of Project 61. "With the acquisition of Offshift, we're turning awareness into action through a proven solution that empowers drivers to take daily steps toward a longer, healthier life."

Whether it's a five-minute workout from within their cab, healthier options at truck stops, or tracking sleep with a wearable, every feature is designed for the realities of life on the road.

"Offshift was born out of frustration. As a physical therapist, I saw what 20 to 30 years behind the wheel can do to a person's body - and how none of the available health solutions actually worked in the real world of trucking," said Dr. Mark Manera, Founder of Offshift. "We built Offshift to change that. Now, joining forces with Project 61 lets us turn that vision into reality for the entire trucking industry. Together, we're not just raising awareness about this health crisis - we're putting a proven solution into the hands of every driver in North America at no cost."

Dr. Mark Manera will serve as President and Chief Health Officer of Project 61, working alongside founder and CEO Jeremy Reymer to lead this Movement forward. Industry-wide health challenges will be a cornerstone of the initiative, designed to foster community between drivers, companies, and families around shared health goals. The first challenge will launch October 1st.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Investing in driver health is one of the smartest ways to reduce risk in trucking. When drivers are unhealthy, risk goes up - so do healthcare costs, workers comp claims, crash rates, and disability payouts. Poor health hurts more than drivers - it undermines every part of a carrier's operation.

But the reverse is also true: when drivers are healthier, they're safer, more alert, and more engaged. Fleets see stronger safety scores, lower turnover, and reduced exposure across the board.

And when we support drivers in living longer, healthier lives, we don't just protect them - we strengthen the entire supply chain and economy that depends on them.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Project 61 is calling on the entire trucking industry and supply chain - motor carriers, vendors, insurance partners, and industry stakeholders - to step up.

How can you support the mission?

Start here: Sign The Trucker Health Pledge (http://project-61.org/pledge) - the industry's first public stand for driver health.

Then take the next step based on your role:

Trucking and insurance companies can offer this program to their drivers and also become Corporate Partners.

Any industry stakeholder can become a Corporate Partner or Individual Donor to directly help extend lives.

Media & Influencers can help amplify the message across the entire industry and beyond.

Truck drivers face the harshest health outcomes of any profession - and it's costing them years off their life. They've spent their careers delivering for everyone else. It's time the industry gives them something back: more life, more strength, and more time with the people who matter most.

When drivers are healthier, families are stronger, roads are safer, and companies thrive. It's time for the industry to invest in what matters most: the people behind the wheel.

About Project 61

Project 61 is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit spearheading a Movement to improve the health and wellness of America's truck drivers. By raising awareness and providing the education, resources, and tools drivers need, Project 61 is confronting a crisis that has cut their life expectancy to just 61 years. The organization is building a nationwide community grounded in connection, habit change, and accountability. Through its free mobile app and a proven, practical roadmap for health on the road, Project 61 empowers drivers to take daily steps that can add years to their lives.

About Offshift

Founded in St. Louis, Missouri by Dr. Mark Manera and Maxime Devoge, Offshift was the first digital health platform designed specifically for truck drivers. It combined behavioral science, coaching, and technology to improve health outcomes in one of America's most underserved populations.

Now, its legacy lives on as the foundation of Project 61's technology platform.

Media Contact

Jeremy Reymer, Project 61, Inc., 1 317-339-5618, [email protected], project-61.org

SOURCE Project 61, Inc.