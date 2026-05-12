Project 61 Announces Launch of New Driver Health Video Series

Supported by Next Generation in Trucking, the 16-part series delivers practical health education built for life on the road

CARMEL, Ind., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project 61, the nonprofit movement dedicated to improving the health and longevity of America's truck drivers, today announced the launch of its new Driver Health Video Series. Supported by Next Generation in Trucking and funded by the Trucking Cares Foundation, the series was developed to deliver practical health education tailored to the everyday realities of the trucking profession.

Project 61's Driver Health Video Series was created specifically for CDL drivers and the companies and programs that support them. Built around the organization's 5 Axles of Health™ framework, the series addresses five core areas that have an outsized impact on driver well-being: Fuel, Move, Recharge, Mental Drive, and Preventive Maintenance.

Unlike traditional wellness programs, which often assume stable routines and controlled environments, this series was built for the realities of life on the road. Long hours behind the wheel, irregular sleep, limited healthy food options, and the constant demands of the job create one of the toughest health environments in any profession.

Those challenges carry serious consequences. Commercial drivers face higher rates of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, sleep disorders, and other chronic health conditions than the general population. The average life expectancy of a CDL driver is often cited as around 61 years, a statistic that helped inspire the founding of Project 61 and continues to underscore the urgency of this work.

"Drivers do not need complicated health programs," said Jeremy Reymer, founder of Project 61. "They need practical tools that fit real life on the road. This series is designed to help move the needle on driver health by giving drivers simple, actionable strategies they can actually use over time. It is about progress, not perfection."

The 16-part Driver Health Video Series includes short, driver-focused educational segments organized around the 5 Axles of Health™:

Fuel: practical nutrition strategies and hydration

Move: simple ways to incorporate daily movement on the road

Recharge: improving sleep and recovery despite irregular schedules

Mental Drive: managing stress and protecting mental health

Preventative Maintenance: understanding key health numbers and taking action early

The content is intentionally direct, practical, and non-judgmental, with an emphasis on consistency, awareness, and long-term habits rather than quick fixes.

"We're proud to support a resource that addresses one of the most important needs in trucking today," said Lindsey Trent, President and co-founder of Next Generation in Trucking. "Driver health is essential to the future of this industry. This series provides practical education for drivers who have been on the road for years, while also helping the next generation start their careers with an emphasis on consistency, awareness, and long-term healthy habits - ushering in a new era of healthier drivers."

The series will be made available for drivers, fleets, and training programs and is designed to integrate easily into Learning Management Systems used across the trucking industry. It will also complement Project 61's growing ecosystem of driver health resources, including the free Project 61 mobile app, driver challenges, and additional educational content built around the 5 Axles of Health™.

About Project 61

Project 61 is a nonprofit movement focused on improving CDL driver health through education, free resources, and community. Founded to address the alarming health challenges facing truck drivers, the organization equips drivers, fleets, and industry partners with practical tools to support long-term health, well-being, and longevity.

Learn more at: www.project61.org

About Next Generation in Trucking

Next Generation in Trucking is a national nonprofit inspiring and preparing the next generation for careers in trucking and the supply chain through education, training programs, and industry connections.

Learn more at: www.nextgentrucking.org

Media Contact

Media Contact, Project 61, 1 3173395618, [email protected], https://project-61.org/

SOURCE Project 61