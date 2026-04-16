Project 61 Launches New FUEL Feature in App to Help Truck Drivers Build Better Nutrition Habits

New in-app tool gives drivers a simple, driver-first way to build stronger nutrition consistency as part of the 5 Axles of Health™

CARMEL, Ind., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project 61 announced the launch of FUEL, a new in-app feature designed to help truck drivers build stronger nutrition habits one day at a time.

Now live inside the free Project 61 app, FUEL is built to help drivers improve nutrition consistency without calorie counting, guilt, or unrealistic expectations. The feature gives drivers a simple daily checklist focused on practical nutrition fundamentals that can support better energy, steadier focus, improved mood, and long-term health.

Project 61 is a nonprofit spearheading the movement to help truck drivers live longer, healthier lives through awareness, education, and free resources built for life on the road.

"Drivers already understand fuel," said Jeremy Reymer, Founder and CEO of Project 61. "If you put the wrong fuel in your truck, performance drops, problems show up sooner, and the avoidable costs add up. Your body works the same way. FUEL was built to give drivers a practical, realistic way to make better choices more often without making nutrition feel complicated."

The new feature is centered around a simple reality: truck drivers do not need more lectures or generic nutrition advice. They need a system that works in the real world, under pressure, with limited time and imperfect options. FUEL is designed to keep the fundamentals visible and make consistency easier.

Inside the feature, drivers build awareness and habits around the primary building blocks of better nutrition, including:

protein

vegetables

fruit

whole grains

healthy fats

non-sugar drinks

The feature also places special emphasis on fiber, one of the most overlooked and valuable tools for driver health. Fiber can help support steadier energy, better digestion, and greater satiety, all of which matter in a profession defined by long hours, sedentary work, and limited food options.

FUEL is one of the 5 Axles of Health™, Project 61's driver-first framework for helping truck drivers build better long-term health in a job that makes health harder. The 5 Axles are FUEL, MOVE, RECHARGE, MENTAL DRIVE, and PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE.

"FUEL is not a diet plan," Reymer said. "It is a practical way for drivers to stay aware, stay consistent, and build momentum. This is about progress, not perfection."

FUEL is now live inside the free Project 61 app and marks the beginning of more tools and resources tied to the 5 Axles of Health™ coming throughout 2026.

Download the free Project 61 app:

https://project-61.org/download

Learn more about the 5 Axles of Health™:

https://www.project-61.org/blog/the-5-axles-of-health-a-driver-first-roadmap-for-the-long-haul

About Project 61

Project 61 is a nonprofit spearheading the movement to help truck drivers live longer, healthier lives through awareness, education, and free resources built for life on the road. The name Project 61 comes from a sobering reality in trucking: the average life expectancy of a truck driver is cited as just 61 years old. The organization exists to help change that.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Project 61, Inc., 1 317-339-5618, [email protected], www.project-61.org

SOURCE Project 61, Inc.