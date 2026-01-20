Project-Based Hiring Quietly Reshaping Financial Services Staffing, According to Landing Point

"What we're seeing is a fundamental shift in how companies think about talent and the division of labor," said John Lane, Co-Founder at Landing Point. Post this

Lane continued, "We work with clients to develop customized staffing roadmaps. Sometimes that's permanent hires and sometimes it's experienced consultants for a defined project. Increasingly, it's a combination of both. The discussions we're having indicate that demand for this approach isn't decreasing. What began as a reaction to specific project needs is now becoming a crucial component of how businesses form teams."

Record Growth Across Both Practices

Landing Point's consulting practice grew 98% year over year in 2025 and now represents approximately 40% of firm revenue. The firm's permanent placement practice also posted strong growth, up 24% year over year. Overall, the firm grew 48% in 2025, reflecting a five-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 39%.

"Our growth comes from getting matches right. That means investing in relationships, not just transactions, and staying close to candidates long after they've started," said Andrew Boccio, Co-Founder and CEO at Landing Point.

Boccio added, "This approach is especially true on the consulting side of the house. We thoroughly vet every consultant before they ever get in front of a client. That means companies can staff up quickly with confidence, and when the engagement goes well there's often a natural path to conversion."

About Landing Point

Founded in 2015, Landing Point is a national executive placement and professional recruiting firm with a focus on the financial services industry. Headquartered in NYC with offices in Boston, San Diego, and Phoenix, Landing Point prioritizes uniting companies with candidates through shared goals and values to help ensure better outcomes and longevity with each placement.

Media Contact

Mike Boccio, Landing Point, [email protected], www.landingpoint.com

SOURCE Landing Point