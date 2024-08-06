Project DYNAMO Deployed to Israel and Lebanon to Help Americans Amid State Department Calls to Evacuate

The situation in Israel and Lebanon is deteriorating by the hour, and we have mobilized an excellent and experienced team of military veterans to evacuate Americans at no cost. Post this

Any American looking to evacuate from Lebanon or Israel should contact Project DYNAMO immediately through its registration page. This mission is completely donor-funded and is being offered as a free service to the Americans being evacuated.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, Project DYNAMO has rescued more than 7,000 Americans from conflict zones around the world, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Haiti, and Israel. After Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Project DYNAMO leapt into action and successfully and safely evacuated more than 300 Americans back to the United States.

The organization's decision to extend Operation Galilee Wind to include Lebanon is a direct response to the rapidly escalating instability that poses an imminent threat to American citizens.

"The situation in Israel and Lebanon is deteriorating by the hour, and we have mobilized an excellent and experienced team of military veterans to evacuate Americans at no cost," said Mario Duarte, President and CEO of Project DYNAMO. "We are moving with urgency to extract U.S. citizens from these volatile regions. Our highly skilled team is fully prepared to navigate the challenges ahead and ensure that no American who wishes to leave is left behind."

The U.S. State Department's urgent advisory for Americans to leave Lebanon highlights the gravity of this threat. This critical development has necessitated a swift and robust response from Project DYNAMO, which is now mobilizing its resources to evacuate Americans from both Israel and Lebanon. The organization is coordinating extensively with local contacts, international partners, and government agencies to orchestrate safe passages for those trapped in these high-risk zones.

As this expanded mission gets underway, Project DYNAMO is also asking for public support. Financial contributions are critical to sustaining these life-saving operations. To aid in Project DYNAMO's mission and ensure that Americans can get home safely, donate here.

"This is a moment of crisis, and we need the public's help to save lives," Duarte added. "Every donation directly contributes to our ability to evacuate more Americans from these dangerous situations. We are calling on everyone to stand with us in this urgent mission."

Project DYNAMO strongly encourages American citizens in Israel and Lebanon who require assistance to contact them immediately.

About Project Dynamo CEO Mario Duarte

Mario Duarte is an internationally recognized intelligence officer with more than 20 years of experience in intelligence, national security, consulting, and strategic initiatives worldwide. Mr. Duarte was instrumental in the decision to move the Guatemalan embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as has been involved with several multiagency and multinational counterterrorist operations in the United States.

Mr. Duarte is also a seasoned expert in humanitarian and emergency evacuation missions. As a Risk and Security Manager for the Houston Airport Authority, Mr. Duarte helped coordinate all airlift evacuations during Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005. His commitment to the safety of Americans at home and abroad has made him a critical contributor and leader of Project DYNAMO's rescue efforts since 2021.

