Project DYNAMO Set to Launch Operation Galilee Wind - Rescue Mission for Americans in Israel

"Our mission is clear: to evacuate Americans who are stranded in high-risk environments," said Mario Duarte, President and CEO of Project DYNAMO. "With the situation in Israel becoming increasingly volatile, we are mobilizing our resources and personnel to ensure that any Americans looking to leave Israel are brought home safely."

Learning from the success of this mission, Project DYNAMO is taking proactive steps to secure the safety of American citizens in the event the conflict escalates.

Any American looking to leave the region ahead of escalation should register with Project DYNAMO here.

Founded by military veterans, Project DYNAMO has a proven track record of executing high-risk extractions, including the successful evacuation of hundreds of Americans from Afghanistan, Haiti, Israel, Russia, Sudan, and Ukraine. To date, nearly 7,000 men, women, and children have been pulled from the chaos of war and conflict zones where the United States government does not have a presence.

Project DYNAMO's unique approach combines military precision with humanitarian compassion. The organization's network of volunteers, many of whom are former military, intelligence, and law enforcement professionals, are highly trained in extraction and emergency care response operations. It is also coordinating with government agencies, international organizations, and local contacts to ensure the success of the mission.

As Project DYNAMO prepares for this mission, the organization is calling on the public for support. Donations and contributions are critical to funding these life-saving operations and providing hope for those who feel forgotten. To aid Project DYNAMO's mission, donate here.

"We cannot do this alone. Every mission requires significant resources, coordination, and support," Duarte added. "We are asking for your help to bring our fellow Americans to safety."

Project DYNAMO urges any American citizens in Israel who require assistance to contact them immediately through the organization's registration page.

Project DYNAMO is a veteran-led, nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing American citizens trapped in conflict zones and hostile environments around the world. Founded by U.S. military veterans, the organization has successfully conducted numerous high-risk evacuation missions, often under extreme and dangerous conditions. They operate in "The Grey Space," which refers to areas where the U.S. government lacks access or presence. Project DYNAMO operates with the belief that no American should be left behind, regardless of their circumstances.

