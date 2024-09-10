Project DYNAMO Welcomes Sara Carter to its Board of Advisors

Sara's investigative reporting has saved lives, and her ability to uncover truths in the most challenging environments mirrors the work Project DYNAMO does every day. Post this

"Sara's investigative reporting has saved lives, and her ability to uncover truths in the most challenging environments mirrors the work Project DYNAMO does every day," said Mario Duarte, CEO of Project DYNAMO. "Her deep understanding of global crises and security challenges makes her a tremendous asset to our Advisory Board. We're excited to collaborate with her on furthering our mission to ensure that no American is left behind."

Carter's wealth of expertise in national security aligns directly with Project DYNAMO's mission to protect and rescue Americans around the world. Her experience working alongside key figures in both government and military operations enhances Project DYNAMO's ability to execute complex missions and extend its global impact.

Carter's body of work has been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious SPJ Award and the National Headliner Award. She has been featured in numerous outlets, including Circa News, The Washington Examiner, and The Los Angeles News Group, and continues to offer her expertise through speaking engagements, panels, and her podcast, The Sara Carter Show.

"I am honored to join Project DYNAMO's Board of Advisors," said Carter. "It's unwavering commitment to rescuing Americans and allies abroad in some of the most perilous environments is inspiring, and I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team."

With Carter's addition to the Board, Project DYNAMO strengthens its leadership and enhances its strategic ability to carry out life-saving missions across the globe.

ABOUT PROJECT DYNAMO

Project DYNAMO is a veteran-led, nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing American citizens trapped in conflict zones and hostile environments around the world. Founded by U.S. military veterans, the organization has successfully conducted numerous high-risk evacuation missions, often under extreme and dangerous conditions. They operate in "The Grey Space," which refers to areas where the U.S. government lacks access or presence. Project DYNAMO operates with the belief that no American should be left behind, regardless of their circumstances.

