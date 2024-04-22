Project Equity Announces Speakers at Second Annual Employee Ownership Equity Summit in Los Angeles

Increasing the adoption of broad-based employee ownership is imperative to improving economic mobility, achieving greater economic equity and building generational wealth. Post this

Summit participants include nonprofit leaders, government and public sector decision makers, funders, investors, economic developers, and small business owners and their advisors. All attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn from one another, and discuss how their fields can collaborate and work independently to promote employee ownership. Attendees will hear from esteemed speakers – from Mayor Michael D. Tubbs to Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Nick Romeo – and participate in group sessions, join sector-specific breakout tracks and roundtables, and hear from small business owners who have successfully adopted employee ownership models.

New to this year's summit is a business advisor track. Exit planners and CPAs will have the ability to earn eight CPE hours during sessions that explore different forms of broad-based employee ownership and aligning employee ownership readiness plans to the business lifecycle. The track is accepted by the Certified Financial Planner Board, National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), and the Exit Planning Institute.

This year's summit also introduces the inaugural Employee Ownership Inspiration Award. This accolade is designed to honor a business owner who has successfully transitioned their business to an employee-owned model prior to 2020 and has advanced the concept of employee ownership in broader contexts. Read about the nominees – Blaise Kielar, former owner of Electric Violin Shop; Larry Roadman, former owner of Margaretville Telephone Company, and Blake Jones, former owner of Namaste Solar – here.

"This award is not only a milestone for the nominees and the winner – it is also an achievement for the full network of professionals that have helped these nominees advance employee ownership," said Edwards. "Their stories showcase how much employee ownership has grown in the last several years, honor the teams that are invested in their long-term success, and signify the progress that is still to come."

Summit highlights include but are not limited to the following. Review the full agenda here.

Monday, May 6 :

: Kick-off reception followed by an engaging screening of "It's Basic," a new documentary about universal basic income produced by Mayor Michael D. Tubbs .

. Tuesday, May 7 :

: Opening session featuring a moderated discussion with Mayor Michael D. Tubbs and stories of employee ownership from CT3 and Pixelspoke.

and stories of employee ownership from CT3 and Pixelspoke. Partner breakout tracks about tools to advance employee ownership, including financing as well as advocacy and policy.

Government, investor, and funder roundtables.

Announcement of the Employee Ownership Inspiration Award winner.

Wednesday, May 8 :

: Group session around policy momentum featuring a moderated discussion with Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell .

. Nick Romeo's discussion of his book "The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy ."

discussion of his book "The Alternative: How to Build a ." Showcase featuring local stories of employee ownership from Maximum Fun, Proof Bakery, and Giroux Glass .

The Employee Ownership Equity Summit is made possible by the County of Los Angeles Department of Economic Opportunity, Unlock Ownership Fund, W.K. Kellog Foundation, BMO, James Irvine Foundation, National Cooperative Bank, and Square.

To learn more about the summit, please visit: www.project-equity.org/impact/employee-ownership-equity-summit-2024/.

About Project Equity

Project Equity is a national leader in the movement to harness employee ownership to maintain thriving local business communities, honor selling owners' legacies, and create quality jobs and wealth-building opportunities for low-wage employees and employees of color. Through advocacy and deep and broad partnerships, Project Equity spreads this dynamic business model to regions across the United States, raising awareness about employee ownership as an exit strategy for business owners and an important approach for increasing employee engagement and well-being. In addition, we provide hands-on consulting, support, and capital to companies that want to transition to employee ownership and the new employee-owners to ensure that they, and their businesses, thrive after the transition. For more information, please visit project-equity.org.

