Project Equity co-founder Alison Lingane announces transition

I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together at Project Equity. Under Evan's leadership as CEO, the impact of our work, and the reach of employee ownership has only continued and will continue to grow. I will be thrilled to watch its continued success as a field collaborator. Post this

Edwards shares, "It is an axiom within Project Equity's work with small businesses that succession planning is key to those entities thriving long term. So it is not without insight that Project Equity was nurtured to sustain and advance the initial success fostered by Alison and Hilary. Project Equity operates from a sound foundation and with a committed and talented team, drawn to execute the mission the founders charted ten years ago. We are grateful to Alison for her role in establishing Project Equity as a leader in the employee ownership field, and we look forward to seeing her advance capital for the field, and to benefitting from the success we're sure she'll achieve in her new role."

Project Equity's impact in its first ten years speaks for itself. Alongside many awareness and field-building initiatives, its team has created dozens of new employee-owned companies and provided hands-on technical assistance and guidance to over 100 businesses along the path to employee ownership that represent more than 2,000 workers. In addition, Project Equity has educated over 15,000 stakeholders about employee ownership and provided 1-on-1 counseling to more than 1,100 business owners.

"I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together at Project Equity," shares Lingane. "Our team of more than thirty incredibly dedicated individuals all have a true desire to see employee ownership become normal and self-generating, so that workers—especially frontline workers and workers of color—can have access to what can be a life-changing job: one that incorporates ownership. Under Evan's leadership as CEO, the impact of Project Equity's work, and the reach of employee ownership has only continued and will continue to grow. I will be thrilled to watch its continued success as a field collaborator."

"Project Equity is creating profound impact for workers in the companies we have the honor to support in transitioning to employee ownership," says Hilary Abell, Lingane's co-founder and Project Equity's Chief Policy and Impact Officer. "Informed by this deep impact work, we are also pushing on what we call 'levers of scale': capital, public policy, and public and private sector partnerships. It's wonderful to see Project Equity going strong as a co-founder leaves to deepen her contributions in one of these critical areas."

Lingane continues, "The role of investment capital in employee ownership's growth is paramount, and I will be excited to share more in the coming months about the ways that our space can collectively tap meaningfully more capital. I have tremendous gratitude to Hilary, my co-founder, to Evan, and to the entire Project Equity team, and our partners, supporters and investors, as we thoughtfully transition my role at Project Equity and I move into my next chapter. Working together, we can continue to tap the incredible momentum we have built to expand employee ownership's impact."

Project Equity

Project Equity is a national leader in the movement to harness the power of employee ownership to maintain thriving local business communities, honor selling owners' legacies, and address income and wealth inequality. Project Equity works with partners around the country to raise awareness about employee ownership as an exit strategy for business owners, and provides hands-on consulting, support and capital to companies that want to transition to employee ownership.

Media Contact

Dallas Shelby, Project Equity, 1 3017932759, [email protected], https://www.project-equity.org

SOURCE Project Equity