Project Equity co-founder Hilary Abell accepts new employee ownership leadership role at U.S. Department of Labor

"Hilary's vision and dedication have been a cornerstone of Project Equity's success. We are incredibly grateful for her many contributions. I can't think of a better leader for this position, and we are excited that she will continue to drive impactful change," said Project Equity CEO Evan Edwards.

Alison Lingane, who co-founded Project Equity with Abell, said, "One of Hilary's super powers is bridging across silos and bringing people together around a shared vision. On behalf of our entire field of employee ownership, I am thrilled that she is taking on this leadership role in the first-ever federal division focused on employee ownership. I can't wait to see what she will be able to do in this new position."

Throughout her tenure at Project Equity, Abell has been instrumental in shaping the organization's strategy, culture and programs. She launched the client services practice, directly assisting companies in their transitions to employee ownership and laying the foundation to ensure seamless transitions and successful implementation of employee ownership models, benefiting dozens of businesses and hundreds of employees.

Abell's impact extends beyond client services. She has been a formidable force in public policy. She led the development of Project Equity's policy initiatives, engaging with government leaders at local, state and federal levels to advocate for and advance employee ownership policies. Her leadership has significantly influenced the policy landscape, fostering a more supportive environment for employee-owned businesses.

Additionally, Abell developed and oversaw Project Equity's impact measurement, ensuring that the organization's efforts are effectively evaluated and continuously improved. Her commitment to data-driven strategies has been crucial in demonstrating the tangible benefits of employee ownership and in supporting the organization's growth.

Abell's transition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as she steps into her role leading the Employee Ownership Initiative at the Department of Labor, an initiative established through the WORK Act. In this capacity, she will continue to champion employee ownership on a national scale, leveraging her extensive experience and passion for economic justice.

Regarding her transition, Abell shared, "I am so proud of what we have accomplished at Project Equity and how the field of employee ownership has grown. The new Employee Ownership Initiative at the Department of Labor provides an unprecedented opportunity to make business ownership, worker voice and economic mobility a reality for many more workers across the country. I could not be more excited to take on this challenge."

Project Equity is a national leader in the movement to harness the power of employee ownership to maintain thriving local business communities, honor selling owners' legacies, and address income and wealth inequality. Project Equity works with partners around the country to raise awareness about employee ownership as an exit strategy for business owners, and provides hands-on consulting, support and capital to companies that want to transition to employee ownership.

