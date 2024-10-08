Project Equity launches Certified Employee Ownership Advisor program for financial advisors

We developed the CEOA training series to fill a critical gap in the advisory landscape. Financial advisors are often at the forefront of business owners' strategic decisions. This program uniquely prepares them to support clients by incorporating employee ownership into their portfolio of services. Post this

"We developed the CEOA training series to fill a critical gap in the advisory landscape," said Evan Edwards, CEO at Project Equity. "Financial advisors are often at the forefront of business owners' strategic decisions. This program uniquely prepares them to support clients by incorporating employee ownership into their portfolio of services."

The 8-module series covers a range of topics essential to understanding and advising on employee ownership, including the benefits and challenges of transitioning to employee ownership, the different models of employee ownership, and the financial and legal considerations involved in these transitions.

With this launch, Project Equity now offers 10 hours of CPE from on-demand, self-guided content for financial advisors nationwide. Earlier this year, Project Equity introduced EO ExitPro 101, an online, on-demand course that explores how employee ownership can increase practice revenue and client retention. ExitPro 101 is accredited for 2 CPE hours.

Project Equity's employee ownership educational offerings are timely resources for advisors looking to expand their expertise and offer added value to their clients. With NASBA accreditation, CPAs can be confident that the program meets the highest standards of professional education.

For more information about the CEOA training series or to register, please visit project-equity.org/CEOA.

