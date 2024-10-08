Project Equity launches Certified Employee Ownership Advisor program for financial advisors

CEOA is an accredited training program designed specifically for exit planners, financial advisors, attorneys and other business advisors to give the an edge and new strategies for their clients.
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project Equity is excited to announce the launch of its Certified Employee Ownership Advisor (CEOA) training series, an educational offering designed specifically for exit planners, financial advisors, attorneys and other advisors to small- and mid-sized businesses. This comprehensive 8-module program, accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), offers participants 8 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credit.
As the movement for employee ownership continues to grow, financial professionals play a crucial role in advising businesses on transitioning to this sustainable business model. The CEOA training series equips these advisors with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively guide their clients through the complexities of employee ownership transitions.
"We developed the CEOA training series to fill a critical gap in the advisory landscape," said Evan Edwards, CEO at Project Equity. "Financial advisors are often at the forefront of business owners' strategic decisions. This program uniquely prepares them to support clients by incorporating employee ownership into their portfolio of services."
The 8-module series covers a range of topics essential to understanding and advising on employee ownership, including the benefits and challenges of transitioning to employee ownership, the different models of employee ownership, and the financial and legal considerations involved in these transitions.
With this launch, Project Equity now offers 10 hours of CPE from on-demand, self-guided content for financial advisors nationwide. Earlier this year, Project Equity introduced EO ExitPro 101, an online, on-demand course that explores how employee ownership can increase practice revenue and client retention. ExitPro 101 is accredited for 2 CPE hours.
Project Equity's employee ownership educational offerings are timely resources for advisors looking to expand their expertise and offer added value to their clients. With NASBA accreditation, CPAs can be confident that the program meets the highest standards of professional education.
For more information about the CEOA training series or to register, please visit project-equity.org/CEOA.
