Project Equity partners with Zolidar to scale Employee Ownership with digital tools and advisor training

"This partnership is a game-changer for scaling impact," said Evan Edwards, CEO at Project Equity. "It bridges the gap between learning and doing—empowering advisors to confidently guide EO transitions and giving business owners a self-directed path to explore their options."

Zolidar equips advisors and business owners with AI-powered tools that reduce friction in exit planning and business readiness. Its Day Zero Guide is a personalized self-evaluation for owners at the very beginning of their journey that compares exit paths, including employee ownership. The Aha Planner provides a pre-feasibility valuation and exit readiness plan, while Zolid AI serves as a real-time copilot, offering context-aware support and surfacing relevant resources throughout the transition process. Complementing these tools is The Grid, Zolidar's collaborative platform for the small and medium business ecosystem. The Grid features an AI-enhanced wiki, advisor directory, and discussion forum, allowing users to build visibility and contribute to a shared knowledge base around exit planning and EO transitions. By supporting early-stage education and planning, Zolidar strengthens the pipeline of businesses ready for EO and makes transition conversations more actionable.

Through the partnership, graduates of EO Advantage training will gain direct access to Zolidar's tools, empowering them to apply their new skills immediately in real-world engagements.

"We built Zolidar to demystify employee ownership and give advisors and business owners a practical roadmap," said Ashish Agrawal, CEO and Founder of Zolidar. "Working with Project Equity supercharges that vision—connecting our software with high-impact education and one of the most trusted organizations in the field."

The collaboration reflects a growing movement to expand access to employee ownership through smarter infrastructure and cross-sector collaboration. While many founders still struggle to find successors or understand their options, this partnership helps close the gap between awareness and execution, empowering professionals, advisors and local economies alike.

Project Equity

Project Equity is a national leader in the movement to harness the power of employee ownership to maintain thriving local business communities, honor selling owners' legacies, and address income and wealth inequality. Project Equity works with partners around the country to raise awareness about employee ownership as an exit strategy for business owners, and provides hands-on consulting, support and capital to companies that want to transition to employee ownership.

Zolidar

Zolidar is a SaaS and AI copilot platform helping small and medium businesses navigate exit planning, business valuation considerations and employee ownership transitions. With tools like the Day Zero Guide, Aha Planner, and Zolid AI, Zolidar equips advisors and owners to explore more practical and viable exits. While employee ownership is often overlooked, it's increasingly recognized as a viable path for the $10 trillion worth of U.S. SMBs, with growing support from bipartisan policymakers and investors. Learn more at zolidar.com.

EO Advantage

EO Advantage is Project Equity's suite of professional learning products designed to equip business advisors with the knowledge and tools to guide clients through employee ownership transitions. From introductory courses to advanced certification programs, EO Advantage empowers advisors to deepen their expertise and activate EO strategies in real-world scenarios. The program includes EO ExitPro 101, modular training paths, and the Certified Employee Ownership Advisor (CEOA) designation—building a national network of EO-ready professionals.

Media Contact

Dallas Shelby, Project Equity, 1 3017932759, [email protected], project-equity.org

SOURCE Project Equity