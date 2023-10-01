Project Estimator Victor Montano Joins Ramtech Building Systems

Victor's experience has prepared him to add immediate value to our Estimating Department in coordinating between our sales and design teams, and as a primary liaison with our subcontractors, suppliers, and design partners to deliver the highest quality modular building solutions to our customers Tweet this

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,600 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

Media Contact

Steve Sickman, Ramtech Building Systems, 817-473-9376, [email protected], www.ramtechmodular.com

