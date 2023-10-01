Project Estimator Victor Montano Joins Ramtech Building Systems

MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-Build commercial modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX has announced that the company has added to its development team by welcoming industry veteran Victor Montano to serve in the company's estimating department. Mr. Montano brings to Ramtech a broad background in project estimating and in the managing of vendor relationships for the development of complex projects for a wide variety of industrial and commercial modular building applications. His previous work experience includes working with architects to develop new construction sectors, and in management and leadership roles in rapidly growing environments. Mr. Montano holds an AAS degree in construction management and is also CompTIA A+ certified.
Mr. Montano joins Ramtech at a pivotal time for the company as they seek to grow both their traditional relocatable modular building and slab-on-grade permanent modular construction business. In welcoming Mr. Montano, Ramtech President Matt Slataper stated, "Victor's experience has prepared him to add immediate value to our Estimating Department by helping us in the coordination between our sales and design teams, and as a primary liaison with our subcontractors, suppliers, and design partners to help us deliver the highest quality modular building solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to have Victor join the Ramtech team and we're excited to see what the future holds as he develops into a key thought-leader within our organization."
About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction
Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,600 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.
