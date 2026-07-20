Project Fortress Brings AI Directly Into Microsoft Word and Outlook for Legal Teams

Summer 2026 release adds native document drafting, email triage, data visualization and legal research to the Fortress platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project Fortress today announced a number of feature releases to its legal operations platform. Together, these updates put AI to work inside Word, Outlook and the platforms lawyers already rely on, so attorneys gain the benefit of automation without learning new software or changing their workflow.

Created by an Am Law 100 M&A attorney, Fortress provides private and public sector legal teams with a modern operating system for legal work. Built on Salesforce, Fortress is a full ecosystem for managing matters, deals, cases and legislation – from diligence to drafting, from project management to precedent.

Deployed in the summer of 2026, the new product features include:

Word Plugin – With Fortress.AI operating inside Microsoft Word, users can draft and edit documents with direct connection to Fortress projects and firm knowledge bases. Lawyers can create new work product with firm templates and precedent, or, with Fortress playbooks and issues lists, apply recommended changes directly to documents.

Fortress Outlook Agents – Working as a fulsome email assistant with context awareness, Fortress.AI runs inside Microsoft Outlook's email and calendar functions, reading and triaging emails, writing responses, following up on threads, running scheduled daily digests, preparing action items, and drafting time entry narratives based on work shown in email.

With Fortress.AI in Outlook, users can link email chains to matter workspaces and apply matter context to provide the substance of a response. For example, if a user receives a redlined draft in an email from opposing counsel, Fortress agents can instantly generate a context-aware material issues list and even begin working on the response draft. This is only possible because Fortress for Outlook is already embedded where the work is happening.

Excel and PowerPoint Agents – Fortress.AI agents build financial work product from scratch, including funds flows, closing statements, and contract and lease charts, drawing on matter documents and data already inside the system. In PowerPoint, agents create and edit full decks from firm templates, generating step plans, structure diagrams and other deal materials. Because these plugins connect directly to the underlying matter workspace and firm and client knowledge bases, every output reflects the full context of the matter rather than a blank template.

Fortress Visualizations and Native Document Editing – Users gain productivity and put data to work through Fortress.AI agents, which can create or redline documents directly in chat and generate detailed dashboards, charts and more to visualize matter data.

Legal Research Databases – Users can access millions of legal opinions from federal and state courts directly in the Fortress platform.

These five product updates reflect the vision for Project Fortress to be a one-stop legal hub, uniting every workflow, document and data point into a structured platform. Beyond convenience, this structured foundation allows enterprise AI to deliver its full potential, acting upon the full context of the specific client, firm and legal environment.

"Legal work has always lived across too many systems: email, Word, spreadsheets, research databases, project trackers. When a lawyer's documents, communications and firm knowledge all sit inside the same system, AI stops being a separate step and becomes part of how the work gets done," said Collen Steffen, founder and CEO of Project Fortress. "That is the model we built Fortress around from the start."

The midyear updates follow the March release of practice-specific AI workflows, which one AmLaw 100 firm said "enables us to serve clients with greater speed, consistency and insight."

About Project Fortress

Project Fortress is a legal operations platform built by lawyers and designed for the operational demands of complex legal work. Built on Salesforce, the platform brings together matter management, communications, document workflows, and AI in a single environment.

For more information, visit www.projectfortress.com.

Media Contact

Collen Steffen, Project Fortress, 1 6206177500, [email protected], https://projectfortress.com/

SOURCE Project Fortress