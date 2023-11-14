Project Haystack Announces 12th Issue of Connections Magazine and New Associate Members

The Project Haystack Organization (http://www.project-haystack.org), a collaborative community addressing the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling and tagging to streamline the interchange of data among different systems, devices, equipment and software applications, today announced the publication of the 12th issue of their Connections Magazine. This issue of Connections Magazine reports on the latest activities contributed by the Project Haystack community from around the world, looking at how this community-driven, open-source standard is adding meaning to the vast amount of device data produced by smart devices.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Project Haystack Organization (http://www.project-haystack.org), a collaborative community addressing the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling and tagging to streamline the interchange of data among different systems, devices, equipment and software applications, today announced the publication of the 12th issue of their Connections Magazine.

This issue of Connections Magazine reports on the latest activities contributed by the Project Haystack community from around the world, looking at how this community-driven, open-source standard is adding meaning to the vast amount of device data produced by smart devices. Project Haystack provides a comprehensive, open standard for semantic tagging of data that has been embraced worldwide. As the Project Haystack becomes more commercialized, the theme of this issue was well-named: Net Zero, Decarbonization and ESG Made Possible by Smarter Buildings.

Working with data from building systems is where the Project Haystack tagging methodology gained traction and adoption, but the Haystack methodology is not just about HVAC, temperature sensors, fans, and meters. The IoT, Building IoT and the Industrial IoT are bringing diverse smart devices into high-rise commercial buildings, industrial facilities, universities, homes, factories, and agriculture. The Project Haystack tagging methodology is now being deployed in thousands of buildings incorporating millions of square feet globally.

"Data continues to transform the way we are managing and operating buildings," said Marc Petock, Executive Secretary of the Project Haystack Organization. "In this latest issue of our Connections Magazine, we see several examples in which Project Haystack is enabling increased efficiency, improved accuracy, reduced errors, cost savings, better insights, and increased agility."

Facility owners, operators, managers, and service companies recognize that a standardized approach to semantic data modeling has been key to overcoming the hurdles related to effectively using data produced by the built environment. Articles in this issue were written by companies focused on providing Haystack-compatible products and solutions.

"Most commercial buildings today aren't actually managed. The foundational challenge is a lack of transparency and thus awareness. It's like driving a car without a speedometer," said Alex Rohweder, Co-Executive Director of the Project Haystack Organization. "Project Haystack continues to provide that transparency - and we are particularly excited to see more and more smart energy efficiency and sustainability applications evolving around it."

The 12th issue of Connections Magazine includes articles contributed by 75F, Conexao Technology Solutions, the Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office, Lynxspring, Tridium, and J2 Innovations.

An article about the Project Haystack EVSE Working Group was written and submitted by Rich Jennings of SkyFoundry, provides an update on the work they are doing and an update on the BIM/Haystack Working Group was written by Georgios Grigoriou, a Digital Building Engineer at Buro Happold. There is a section dedicated to Tools for Developers and Integrators, How to Get Involved, a curation of social media about Project Haystack Member Projects, Practices and Products, and a directory of all Project Haystack Members.

Additional Haystack Essentials eLearning Courses by Fantom Factory are announced today, too. They are designed for anyone new to Project Haystack, to learn what Haystack Tags are and to understand how to apply them to a basic site model. Using interactive exercises, trainees can practice applying these tags into example scenarios and models. More information is available at: https://www.fantomfactory.com/learn/the-essentials-of-haystack-tagging.

Project Haystack also announced four new Associate Member companies have joined the organization since the last published Connections Magazine and they are: Alperia Green Future Srl, Midea Building Technologies, Nanjing Chinwell Technology and One SightSolutions.

"Machine learning models rely on quality datasets and tagging ensures that only relevant data points are included, thus enhancing model accuracy and reliability in HVAC optimization. This is why we use Haystack tagging in every project," said Lorenza Riccioni, Strategic Marketing, Alperia Sybil HVAC.

The Project Haystack Connections Magazine November 2023 issue is available for download at https://marketing.project-haystack.org/project-haystack-media/connections-magazine.

The Project Haystack Organization consists of Founding Member and Board Member companies Clockworks Analytics, Conserve It, J2 Innovations, Legrand, Lynxspring, Siemens and SkyFoundry, and Associate Member companies 75F, Accu-Temp Systems, Alperia Green Futures, Altura Associates, the Association for Smarter Homes & Buildings (ASHB), Automated Logic, Bernhard Connect, Brainbox AI, Bueno Systems, Buildings IOT, Coster Group, e-Magic, Energy Management Association, Entrocim, Intellastar, Intellienergy Tech, Intelligent Buildings, KMC Controls, KNX Association, Midea Building Technologies, Nanjing Chinwell Technology, One SightSolutions, Switch Automation, Tridium, WideSky and Yorkland Controls, as well as numerous Project Haystack Supporters involved in Working Groups.

About Project Haystack

Since its formation in March of 2011, the Project Haystack Organization, a 501(c) non-profit trade association, has been providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment to address the challenge of making data self-describing using semantic modeling, also known as data tagging. The work developed by the Project Haystack member companies and community streamlines the process of managing, presenting and analyzing the vast amount of data produced by smart devices and equipment systems. The Haystack methodology can be used with virtually any type of system and device data and is not tied to any vendor or communication protocol.

More information about the Project Haystack Organization and membership is available at: http://marketing.project-haystack.org. For Developers, please visit: http://www.project-haystack.org.

