Project Haystack Announces New Members Demonstrating Strong Support of the Organization's Standards for Semantic Modeling and Tagging of Device and Equipment Data

RICHMOND, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Project Haystack Organization (https://www.project-haystack.org), a collaborative community addressing the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling and tagging to streamline the interchange of data among different systems, devices, equipment and software applications, today announced two new corporations have joined the Project Haystack organization. The two new Associate Member companies are Air-TraXX B.V. and Innon Energy Ltd.

Air-TraXX B.V. is not just a standard system integrator, but also an OEM for ventilation products. Our strength is offering complete plug-n-play solutions to reduce working hours on site. 95% of products are equipped with DDC controllers using IP technology, from thermostats to advanced BMS systems, and from air handling units to vav-terminals and diffusors. Air-TraXX has been a specialist in the field of complete Induction VAV systems for years.

"Buildings are generating a lot of data which can be used for analysis but also to detect failures before the users in the building will know that there is something wrong. The biggest problem to getting the data out of the buildings is the usage of a uniform secured protocol in combination with a logic message," said Frank Smit, Director at Air-TraXX. "We found an easier way, following the Project Haystack methodology, to identify where the data is coming from instead of looking into drawings or a bunch of documents. It has also helped us to reduce much of our BMS engineering time."

Innon Energy Ltd. started with a mission to help engineers in the building automation industry get in the seat: to control what they want, the way they want it, without any restrictions imposed by suppliers. The only limit should be how far the technology can go.

"We believe that engineering is all about problem-solving: when everything is done for you, where is the innovation? Where is the fun in that? How are you expanding your knowledge? Are you really in control?" said Radu Petrescu, Co-Founder of Innon Energy LTD.

"Our role in making Building Automation companies successful is offering product choice and sharing our expert knowledge of 20+ years' work experience. This is an ongoing process of constant improvement and why we are looking forward to participating in the work of the Project Haystack organization."

"Both Air-TraXX and Innon are important additions to our membership. They have been contributing to the transformation of the building industry for many years and are actively using Project Haystack for their next generation portfolios in this area," said Alex Rohweder, Co-Executive Director, Project Haystack. "We look forward to having them as members and contributing to the European Project Haystack community in particular."

To learn more about the new Associate Member companies, please visit https://air-traxx.com and https://www.innon.com.

About Project Haystack

Since its formation in March of 2011, the Project Haystack Organization, a 501(c) non-profit trade association, has been providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment to address the challenge of making data self-describing using semantic modeling, also known as data tagging. The work developed by the Project Haystack member companies and community streamlines the process of managing, presenting and analyzing the vast amount of data produced by smart devices and equipment systems. The Haystack methodology can be used with virtually any type of system and device data and is not tied to any vendor or communication protocol.

More information about the Project Haystack Organization and how to become a member is available at: https://marketing.project-haystack.org. For Developers, please visit: https://www.project-haystack.org.

Contacts:

Marc Petock

Project Haystack, Executive Secretary

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring, Inc.

[email protected]

Robin Bestel

Project Haystack Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Project Haystack