Project Home Repair launches first projects to address critical home repairs in Ocean County

Collaborative fundraising is organized in partnership with Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ). CFSJ's work includes building permanent, component funds established by many donors to carry out shared charitable interests, such as this home repair work in Ocean County.

Andy Fraizer, CFSJ Executive Director said, "When donors pool resources to create change through community foundations, they realize greater impact and economies of scale. I congratulate the forethought of the team at Causeway CARes and the other Ocean county funders who have come together in this work."

The first projects supported by Project Home Repair are the following:

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity is undertaking a crucial project involving roof and gutter repairs, along with subfloor renovations for a residence located in Manchester Township. The investment for this project amounts to $14,943.

Northern Habitat is also partnering with Project Home Repair to provide a roof replacement for a home in Lakewood. The estimated investment for this project is $13,047.

Starve Poverty International is dedicated to ensuring accessibility and safety, and they are taking on a ramp construction project for a property in Ocean Township, with an investment of $10,000.

Homes for All is actively involved in three essential projects. They are overseeing roof replacement projects for residences in both Lacey Township and Manchester Township, with investments of $10,484.00 and $6,517.00, respectively. Additionally, they are conducting a roof repair project for a property in Toms River, which requires an investment of $2,960.00.

Under the experienced leadership of the coalition, the team aims to enhance the health and safety of individuals residing in vulnerable homes. The recent launch of Project Home Repair's first projects marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the coallition's mission.

"We are committed to making a difference in the lives of vulnerable populations in our community," said Dave C. Wintrode, President of the Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes. "The launch of these first projects is just the beginning of our efforts to address critical home repairs and positively impact the lives of those in need within Ocean County."

Project Home Repair will continue to identify and undertake essential home repairs, ensuring that individuals and families can live safely and comfortably in their homes. The coalition's collective efforts and partnerships will play a pivotal role in fostering a stronger and more resilient community in Ocean County.

About Project Home Repair

Project Home Repair is a collaborative effort between Homes for All, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County, Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity and Starve Poverty International. The coalition aims to enhance the quality of life for the aging, disabled, and vulnerable populations of Ocean County by providing critical home repair services. Through collaboration, compassion, and community involvement, Project Home Repair seeks to make a lasting impact on the community.

About Homes for All

Homes for All, Inc. is fully dedicated to providing affordable housing and support services for low and moderate-income families in local communities. They strive to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County works to develop communities with individuals in need by building and renovating houses. They believe that all people deserve a clean and decent place to live.

About Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity puts God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. They work to improve the living conditions in need in the local community.

About Starve Poverty International

Starve Poverty International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty.

About Community Foundation of South Jersey

Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) helps South Jersey residents harness the power of philanthropy to transform their community and the issues they care about most. CFSJ envisions an eight-county region thriving where all neighbors aspire, succeed, participate, and give. The vision is realized as CFSJ inspires generosity, manages and deploys permanent charitable assets, and exercises collaborative leadership to create a more equitable region.

communityfoundationsj.org

