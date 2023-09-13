Project InnerSpace Joins Forces with Google to Advance Geothermal Exploration

Project InnerSpace and Google intend to leverage their respective strengths to address critical challenges facing geothermal development

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project InnerSpace has announced a partnership with Google focused on expanding the use and adoption of geothermal energy worldwide.

The collaboration unites the subsurface expertise and resources of Project InnerSpace, a non-profit organization focused on removing barriers to the growth and development of geothermal energy globally, and the data and software capabilities of Google, a global technology leader working to run its operations on 24/7 carbon-free energy and contribute to the decarbonization of global energy systems. Project InnerSpace and Google intend to leverage their respective strengths to address critical challenges facing geothermal development, including the development of a global geothermal resource mapping and assessment tool.

"For geothermal to grow over the coming decades, we need big players with global scale and breakthrough technological solutions focused on this massive clean energy resource beneath us," said Project InnerSpace Executive Director, Jamie Beard. "By combining the expertise and research portfolio of Project InnerSpace with the technological capabilities and expertise of Google, we are poised to make a fast leap forward for geothermal globally."

"Decarbonizing global energy systems will require new sources of firm, clean power to complement variable renewables like wind and solar," said Maud Texier, Director for Clean Energy and Decarbonization, Google. "We see significant potential for geothermal technology to provide 24/7 carbon-free energy at scale, and we are thrilled to work with Project Innerspace to unlock this potential."

The partnership was announced today during PIVOT2023, a month-long conference hosted by Project InnerSpace that combines virtual content with more than a dozen geothermal events around the world with the mission of bringing together industries, entities, thought leaders, and change-makers from around the world to explore and build the future of geothermal energy.

About Project InnerSpace: Project InnerSpace is the leading independent organization dedicated to the global development of geothermal energy. Our mission is to remove the barriers to the exponential growth and development of geothermal energy worldwide by 2030. To learn more about Project InnerSpace and PIVOT2023, please visit http://www.projectinnerspace.org

