Project Manager David DiCesare Joins Woolpert to Support Wastewater, Utility Projects in Ohio

At Woolpert, DiCesare will oversee regional technical plan production, permitting, and contract document management. DiCesare has authored and secured over $10 million in grant applications for clients.

"I'm looking forward to fostering multidisciplinary growth and working with Woolpert's established teams and clients throughout the region," DiCesare said. "This role felt like a natural fit, and I'm happy to have the opportunity to continue building upon my existing relationships with Ohio's community of water professionals."

DiCesare holds a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Akron and is a licensed professional engineer in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. He serves as chair of the Ohio American Water Works Association Asset Management Committee and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Woolpert Vice President Carla Muscarella said that DiCesare's technical background, strong relationships in the region, and affable personality make him an invaluable resource for both clients and Woolpert's growing water team.

"David has built his career throughout the Ohio and Midwest region and is a respected and engaged water professional and civil engineer," Muscarella said. "His deep understanding of the region and its challenges, as well as his genuine passion for problem solving and the industry will yield immense value for our Ohio clients and beyond."

