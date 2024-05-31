Project Sanctuary Receives $500,000 from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Support Healing of Military Families

"When you suffer from PTSD, it can interfere with relationships, work, and your everyday life," said Bob Parsons, co-founder, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. Post this

Since 2007, Project Sanctuary has focused on one mission: to transform, empower and heal military families. By providing education and support around relationship reconnection, communication/conflict resolution, financial habits and goals, and mental health/wellbeing in an immersive, therapeutic retreat environment, Project Sanctuary has built a national reputation for delivering the support military families need and deserve.

Offered in multiple locations across the United States, Project Sanctuary retreats are staffed by licensed counselors, certified recreational therapists, and culturally competent military veterans. Many of the families Project Sanctuary serves are navigating life with mental health challenges including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Bob Parsons, a Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, understands firsthand the struggles of PTSD, and shares his experience in his New York Times bestselling book, Fire in the Hole!: The Untold Story of My Traumatic Life and Explosive Success.

"When you suffer from PTSD, it can interfere with relationships, work, and your everyday life," said Bob Parsons, co-founder, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Our military families deserve to have someone by their side to help them rebuild and deal with these challenges. Project Sanctuary is making sure they don't go at it alone."

Project Sanctuary understands the importance of involving the children and the spouse/caregiver in the process of navigating the impact of military service and moving forward together as a family. From frequent Permanent Changes of Station to deployments and the visible and invisible injuries that come from service, when the family heals together, they thrive.

"The impacts of military service ripple far beyond the individual service member," added Renee Parsons, co-founder, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Through their therapeutic retreats, Project Sanctuary provides not only the individual service member, but also their family, with the tools necessary to effectively communicate, address their mental health needs, and face life's big decisions together. We're proud to support these programs that offer military families much needed hope."

Project Sanctuary purchased a retreat center in Pagosa Springs, Colorado in December 2023. The new location is a true sanctuary, nestled on 42 acres of land surrounded by the San Juan National Forest. The retreat center will be undergoing a transformation of its own to better accommodate its guests and make this a place of hope and healing for military families.

About Project Sanctuary

Project Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Granby, Colorado. They support families during the stressful time of deployment, transition and reintegration through an evidence-based approach that combines coursework, counseling, and recreational activities. Project Sanctuary believes that when one person serves the entire family serves, and envisions a world where military families find healing, strength, and a lifeline to a more hopeful future together. To learn more about Project Sanctuary please visit https://projectsanctuary.us or email us at [email protected].

About the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

