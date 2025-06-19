Project Syndicate Replaces Manual Work and Gain Unified Campaign Insights Across 450+ Partners with Skyvia

"What's convenient about Skyvia is the web interface, all the built-in connectors, and the OAuth authentication — it's all ready to go," said Samuel, Data Lead at Project Syndicate. Post this

Overlapping audiences, scattered exports, and missing attribution metrics resulted in slow and inconsistent performance tracking.

Skyvia helped the team replace their manual processes with an automated pipeline in just a few days. Campaign data from Mailchimp is now replicated into a central PostgreSQL database. GA4 data flows directly into Tableau, where both sources are combined to provide a single, clear view of campaign performance, web traffic, and revenue attribution.

Key Outcomes:

Automated data sync from Mailchimp to PostgreSQL, giving near real-time access to campaign stats.

Unified reporting in Tableau by blending email and web analytics for deeper insights.

No more manual exports, reducing errors and saving time.

Improved reliability with built-in sync alerts and schedules.

Lower integration costs, replacing a more expensive solution.

Full control over data, stored in their own infrastructure.

"What's convenient about Skyvia is the web interface, all the built-in connectors, and the OAuth authentication — it's all ready to go," said Samuel, Data Lead at Project Syndicate.

The team also praised Skyvia's simple UI and visual query builder, which made adoption fast and easy. With their analytics stack now stable and scalable, they're preparing to bring in more data — including CMS and syndication metrics — to expand their reporting capabilities further.

By switching to Skyvia, Project Syndicate gained a faster and more reliable way to track performance across its growing global content network. The whole case study is available on the Skyvia website.

