ProJet Aviation Celebrates 14 Years of Excellence at Leesburg Executive Airport; Announces Completion of FBO Sale

ProJet has welcomed pilots, passengers, servicemembers, and VIP guests from around the globe to the DC Metro Region, including U.S. Presidents, diplomats, and government officials.

"I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team of aviation professionals," said Gilad, "whose relentless pursuit of excellence helped transform Leesburg Executive Airport from a little-known local airfield to a private jet destination of choice, significantly contributing to the community's growth and prestige."

ProJet, one of the airport's largest employers, has grown transient jet fuel sales by over 300% between 2011 and 2021. That growth in tourism translates into a significant boost to the local economy. In 2016, The Virginia Department of Aviation's Economic Impact Study estimated that the Leesburg airport contributes over $121 million in economic activity and is responsible for 586 jobs with an annual payroll estimated at $56 million.

ProJet Aviation has been consistently recognized as one of the Top 25 FBOs in the United States in the Pilot's Choice Awards survey of more than 150,000 pilots, ranking in the Top 3 in the northeast region four times between 2014-2018. In 2022, ProJet was recognized as the FBO of the Year by Paragon Aviation Group from a portfolio of over 90 locations worldwide.

Megan Barnes, Founder of Paragon Aviation Group, stated, "ProJet Aviation's vast accomplishments are a testament to the exceptional leadership team who consistently worked hard to create an outstanding experience for their staff and every customer."

The company's journey has also been marked by numerous regional honors, including recognition as the Service Business of the Year by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, a Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal, and as a two-time recipient of the Town of Leesburg's Ambassador Award. ProJet regularly hosted community-building events to support education, career development, charitable organizations, and small business owners.

"Since the day the company began operations at Leesburg Executive Airport, the ProJet Aviation team has demonstrated a tireless and unwavering commitment to supporting the greater Leesburg and Loudoun County communities," said Tony Howard, President and CEO of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce. "ProJet's CEO, Shye Gilad, has been a generous and consistent supporter of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce and the businesses and nonprofits we serve. Under his leadership, ProJet Aviation has truly defined what it means to be a Community Leader."

One of ProJet's most notable accomplishments is its development and support of the Aviation Education and Career Expo. Since its first scholarship award in 2009, the initiative has provided over $1.5 million in scholarships to students from the Mid-Atlantic Region and beyond, fostering the next generation of aviation professionals.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from our aviation community and education partners, who have made life-changing contributions to our country's youth and launched thousands of aviation and aerospace careers," said Gilad.

"As we transition our services, we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of our legacy. We wish the town of Leesburg, Kuhn Jet Center, and the Leesburg Executive Airport community good luck with this next chapter, and we hope the future brings you all you deserve. To our team members, customers, supply partners, and especially our families and friends - your support and collaboration have been the cornerstone of our success. Thank you for your unwavering support and for being part of our remarkable journey."

