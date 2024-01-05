ProJet Aviation Celebrates 17 Years of Gulfstream Operations with Enhanced Ground Handling and Service Training

ProJet Aviation, a prominent Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) in the Washington DC region, has completed comprehensive ground handling and servicing training for large and mid-size cabin Gulfstream aircraft. ProJet has over 17 years of operating experience with Gulfstream aircraft, including the current G280, G400, G500, G600, G650, G650ER, G700 and G800 fleet.

Gulfstream Aerospace and FlightSafety International, a partnership renowned for its commitment to aviation excellence, developed this rigorous program to improve ground handling safety and efficiency.

The training focuses on enhancing safety protocols during aircraft parking and servicing, a significant priority for ProJet's award-winning line service team.

"Completing the Gulfstream training highlights our dedication to safety and reaffirms our relentless pursuit of excellence," said Julie O'Brien, General Manager for ProJet.

ProJet has over 17 years of operating experience with Gulfstream aircraft, including the current G280, G400, G500, G600, G650, G650ER, G700 and G800 fleet. Gulfstream flew the first purpose-built business jet in 1958; today, more than 3,000 aircraft are in service worldwide.

About ProJet Aviation

ProJet Aviation is the DC metro region's premier aviation hospitality company, dedicated to helping people accomplish extraordinary things through the wonder of flight. The company operates ProJet Center, a Fixed Base Operation (FBO), at Leesburg Executive Airport (KJYO), general aviation's gateway to Washington DC, Dulles, and Virginia's Horse & Wine Country. Established in 2007 as a partnership between former airline pilot, educator, and entrepreneur Shye Gilad and noted entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila C. Johnson, Founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, ProJet Aviation combines the operational integrity of the world's best airlines with the refined service of a world-class resort. ProJet's numerous accolades include recognition as a Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work, Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce Service Business of the Year, and an Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Company.

