Projetech Commits to the Latest Version of IBM Maximo Application Suite for Internal and Client Upgrades, Demonstrating Unwavering Confidence in the Platform

"We are poised to offer our clients and prospects the same level of trust and efficiency that we rely on for running our business." Post this

"Our decision to upgrade our internal support systems to the latest version of MAS reflects our confidence in the platform's robust infrastructure and advanced capabilities," stated Mark Eaton, Vice President of Technology. "We are poised to offer our clients and prospects the same level of trust and efficiency that we rely on for running our business."

In addition to the technological advancements, MAS introduces a new commercial model with AppPoints-based licensing. This flexible approach allows for different numbers of AppPoints for various user types and installation configurations. As in previous versions, users will be categorized based on their job requirements into different levels (Self-Service, Limited, Base, Premium) and types (Concurrent or Authorized). This new licensing model aligns with Projetech's goal of providing tailored solutions that meet each client's specific needs.

By maintaining its 99.99% service availability, Projetech continues to honor its stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs). "With MAS, we are not just upgrading our technology; we are elevating our service standards and reinforcing our promise of reliability, security, and innovation to our clients," added Mark Eaton.

Any organization considering an upgrade to Maximo Application Suite can confidently proceed with Projetech, assured of receiving expert guidance and support throughout the transition process.

About Projetech

Projetech specializes in offering IBM Maximo®, the globally recognized Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance software. Since 1999, Projetech has been a trusted provider of Maximo® as a Service (MaaS), serving as a valuable strategic partner to clients ranging from small to mid-sized businesses and government agencies to Fortune 500 companies. Projetech's commitment to information security and quality is evident in the third-party accreditation received from the International Standards Organization for ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, and 9001, affirming the excellence of their Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Quality Management System (QMS).

Media Contact

Joe Kelley, Projetech Inc., 1 5135786040, [email protected], www.projetech.com

SOURCE Projetech Inc.