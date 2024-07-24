Projetech Inc. Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit, Ensuring Data Security

The SOC 2 report will allow our customers to better understand our security program and the controls protecting their data, as well as foster continued growth and partnerships. Post this

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Projetech has consistently shown that safeguarding customer data is of the utmost importance. We have made efforts to integrate security into every organizational process and will continue to evolve with the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape," said Tyler Caldwell CISSP, CRISC, Director of Security Operations at Projetech. "The SOC 2 report will allow our customers to better understand our security program and the controls protecting their data, as well as foster continued growth and partnerships."

"Congratulations to Projetech for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Projetech, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

About Projetech:

Projetech specializes in offering IBM Maximo®, the globally recognized Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance software. Since 1999, Projetech has been a trusted provider of Maximo® as a Service (MaaS), serving as a valuable strategic partner to clients ranging from small to mid-sized businesses and government agencies to Fortune 500 companies. Projetech's commitment to information security and quality is evident in the third-party accreditation received from the International Standards Organization for ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, and 9001 in addition to SOC 2, affirming the excellence of their Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Quality Management System (QMS). For more information, visit https://www.projetech.com/

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

