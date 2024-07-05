ProLux Announces Sponsorship of Rising Boxing Star Brady Ochoa

"His dedication aligns with our values," - Cameron DeLoach, co-founder of ProLux Post this

The sponsorship by ProLux provides crucial support for Brady's training and competition expenses, allowing him to focus on his athletic development and achieve his goals. ProLux's commitment to sustainability and excellence in their field complements Brady's dedication to making a positive impact both inside and outside the ring.

"We are grateful for ProLux's support," said Eddie Ochoa as they both gear up for their next fight on July 13th in Manzanillo, Mexico at Hotel Tesoro, where he will continue to showcase his skill and determination.

About ProLux Energy

ProLux Energy is a leading solar energy solutions provider committed to helping families beat inflation and utility rate hikes. The company serves residential and commercial customers with a wide selection of high-quality solar products and services designed to deliver maximum efficiency. ProLux Energy's goal is to be the industry leader in reducing America's carbon footprint by helping reduce energy waste and expanding the use of renewable resources.

