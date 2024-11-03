ProLux Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with Powur to Strengthen National Solar Capabilities

ProLux becomes one of Powur's largest partners, bringing end-to-end solar solutions with enhanced financial backing and nationwide reach.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. , Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProLux Energy, a leader in the solar industry known for its full-service approach, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with POWUR, one of the strongest players in the national solar market. This collaboration positions ProLux to be able to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services on a much larger scale that will enhance both companies' ability to meet the growing demand for solar energy across the United States.

At a time when many solar companies are struggling or even going bankrupt, this partnership stands out as a beacon of stability and growth. With Powur's strong financial backing and procurement power, and ProLux's workforce and sales team, they are now both better positioned than ever to thrive in a competitive landscape.

What This Partnership Means for ProLux Energy and Its Clients:

Enhanced Financial Backing: With the partnership with POWUR, ProLux gains increased financial support, enabling them to expand without heavy upfront costs. This means greater flexibility, faster timelines, and the ability to serve more customers nationwide.

Access to Top-Tier Products and Pricing: Through Powur's procurement capabilities, ProLux can access top-quality solar products at competitive prices, allowing them to offer the best value to their customers without compromising quality.

Nationwide Expansion: With the new partnership with Powur's, ProLux can now sell and install solar systems nationwide, speeding up service and installations in new states much quicker than it could before.

"With this partnership, we're taking ProLux to the next level," said Cameron DeLoach, Cofounder of ProLux Energy. "We can now offer the best products, the best pricing, and the fastest installations on a national scale, all while maintaining our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This is a game-changer for both companies and for homeowners looking to invest in solar energy."

About ProLux Energy

ProLux Energy is a leading solar energy solutions provider committed to helping families beat inflation and utility rate hikes. The company serves residential and commercial customers with a wide selection of high-quality solar products and services designed to deliver maximum efficiency. ProLux Energy's goal is to be the industry leader in reducing America's carbon footprint by helping reduce energy waste and expanding the use of renewable resources.

About Powur:

POWUR is a national leader in solar energy procurement and technology. Known for their ability to source top-tier products at competitive prices, POWUR partners with companies across the country to deliver innovative solar solutions that drive the industry forward.

Media Contact

Cameron DeLoach, ProLux Energy, 1 217.846.8056, [email protected], https://proluxenergy.com/

SOURCE ProLux Energy