ProMach Acquires Etiflex, a Leading Producer of Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Tickets, and RFID Labels in Mexico

"We are pleased to welcome the Etiflex team to ProMach" said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. "Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our label converting capabilities, and it significantly extends our ability to offer a complete portfolio of labeling equipment solutions beyond our existing markets in the United States and Canada." Anderson continued by saying "This acquisition truly supports our commitment to provide best-in-class labeling and coding solutions and support from a partner that is geographically close to our customers, wherever they are located throughout North America."

Based in Mexico City, Mexico, Etiflex and its team of more than 500 employees will join ProMach's Labeling & Coding business line led by Group President Alan Shipman. With go-to-market product brands that also include ID Technology, EPI, Panther, Code Tech, and Greydon, ProMach's Labeling & Coding business line provides broad solution offerings to customers throughout North America. The company's vertically integrated product portfolio includes both labels and machinery, which are supported by an extensive network that includes seventeen regional sales and service offices, as well as eight existing label converting facilities. The company's label converting facilities provide decorative labels for both high volumes or short runs via flexographic and digital capabilities, blank and shell labels, RFID labels, specialty labels, and more.

"The addition of Etiflex to our Labeling & Coding business line continues to underscore the true differentiation of our business by providing exceptional label products and support to our customers, in addition to our labeling equipment," said Mr. Shipman. "Etiflex brings a trusted industry reputation for providing exceptional quality products, and their geographic footprint will provide tremendous benefits to our current and future customer base in Mexico. With this expansion of our growing label production capabilities and reach, we continue to deliver high quality labels to customers faster, because we're closer. This means real bottom line benefits for them due to shorter shipping distances – especially for our multinational customers," Shipman added.

Sergio Shor and Ari Vonderwalde, Co-Director Generals of Etiflex, will continue leading the Etiflex team. Shor will serve as VP and General Manager, and Vonderwalde will assume the role of VP of Operations.

"Joining ProMach's Labeling & Coding group is an exciting opportunity to continue and expand our original vision that has guided us for over 40 years", said Shor and Vonderwalde. "Our philosophy has always been rooted in being a true business partner with strong employee connections and development. We are also proud of our long-standing relationships with our customers and suppliers, and this opportunity will reinforce that effort," they offered. "ProMach has a proven track record of success and a reputation of investing in its companies to leverage everyone's strengths, offer more complete solutions, and better serve its customers."

"We are very grateful for all of the support, passion, and dedication the entire Etiflex team has delivered over the past 43 years that took us to this exciting and promising moment," Shor and Vonderwalde added.

