ProMach Acquires Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc., a Leading Supplier of Conveyor Solutions and Container Handling Equipment

Sentry has long been known as a market leader in the North American beverage industry, serving a wide variety of brand owners from local manufacturers to Fortune 100 corporations. While this acquisition will further strengthen ProMach's product offering and allow it to solve an even wider range of customer challenges, it will also offer Sentry the opportunity to expand its reach into other markets that ProMach serves, including food, home and personal care, industrial, and chemicals.

"We're pleased to welcome the Sentry team to ProMach," said ProMach President and CEO, Mark Anderson. "The addition of Sentry further strengthens our position as one of the industry's leading suppliers of systems integration solutions, but this acquisition also allows us to add key products to ProMach's overall packaging equipment portfolio. Most importantly, this acquisition further supports our strategic vision of providing North American customers with complete solutions and support from a strong North American partner."

Sentry and its entire team will join ProMach's Systems and Integration business line led by Business Unit President, Ryan McCart. With go-to-market product brands including Zarpac, ZPI, and Statera, ProMach's Systems and Integration business line provides a broad solution offering that includes packaging line design, electrical engineering, and project management.

"The Sentry team has a reputation for designing strong technical solutions, manufacturing high- quality equipment and providing exceptional customer service," said Mr. McCart. "The addition of Sentry to our Systems and Integration team not only strengthens our conveyor and end-of-line packaging equipment portfolio, but it also significantly bolsters our overall systems integration capabilities. Sentry has decades of packaging line design, project management, and electrical controls experience that will complement our offering and allow us to continue providing industry-leading integrated systems for our customers. We are thrilled to welcome them to the ProMach family."

"We're excited to be a part of the most respected packaging and process company in the industry," said Tim Woodson, President of Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc. "ProMach has a proven track record of investing in their companies and leveraging their strengths to better serve customers. We strive to produce the highest quality products and provide our customers with solutions, and becoming part of ProMach will reinforce this. Our team will benefit from ProMach's extensive portfolio of solutions and relationships, and we know that this move will ensure the continued growth of Sentry and provide even more opportunities for our team members."

For more information about Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc., please contact them at +1 (434) 525-0769 or visit them online at http://www.sentryequipment.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling, capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.

