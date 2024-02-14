ProMach Acquires Zacmi, a Leading Supplier of Filling, Closing, and Processing Equipment for the Global Food Industry

"The addition of Zacmi further strengthens our position as one of the industry's leading suppliers of filling and process technology." -- Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO Post this

While this acquisition will further strengthen ProMach's product offering and allow it to solve a wider range of customer challenges, it will also offer Zacmi the opportunity to provide more solutions in market sectors that ProMach currently serves, including beverage and powdered products.

"We're pleased to welcome the Zacmi team to ProMach," said ProMach President and CEO, Mark Anderson. "The addition of Zacmi further strengthens our position as one of the industry's leading suppliers of filling and process technology. This acquisition also allows us to add key products to ProMach's overall packaging equipment portfolio, like food can filling and seaming. Most importantly, this acquisition further supports our strategic vision of providing customers around the world with complete solutions and support from a strong global partner."

Zacmi and its entire team will join ProMach's Primary Packaging business line led by Business Unit President, Doug Stambaugh. With go-to-market product brands including Fogg, Modern, P.E. Labellers, and Zalkin, ProMach's Primary Packaging business line provides a broad solution offering that includes filling, labeling and closing. Zacmi will work closely with other ProMach brands to offer complete packaging line solutions. The acquisition allows ProMach to establish a powerful position in the food and pet care sectors where can filling and sterilization are required.

"The Zacmi team has a reputation for designing strong technical solutions, manufacturing high-quality equipment, and for providing exceptional customer service," said Mr. Stambaugh. "The addition of Zacmi to our Primary Packaging team not only strengthens our filling and closing portfolio, but it also significantly bolsters our ability to offer integrated systems. The opportunity to pair Zacmi filling and closing technology with other ProMach companies like Allpax, a global leader in retort, will allow us to better serve our customers by offering more complete solutions," adds Mr. Stambaugh.

Zacmi's current leadership team will remain intact, with current Managing Director, Giorgio Boselli, assuming the role of VP & General Manager, and in recognition of her years of leadership as Zacmi's President, Caterina Pagani will retain an honorary directorship.

"We're excited to be a part of the industry's most respected packaging and processing company," said Mr. Boselli. "ProMach has a proven track record of investing in its companies and leveraging its scale to better serve its customers. In ProMach, we have found a partner that will enhance the value of our business and ensure continuity for our customers and our people. Our employees will benefit from ProMach's extensive portfolio of solutions and relationships, and we know that this move will ensure the continued growth of Zacmi."

Zacmi was assisted by Cavour Corporate Finance as strategic and financial advisor and by the law firm LS Lexius Sinacta for legal matters, while ProMach was assisted by ADVANT-Nctm, Thompson Hine, KPMG LLP, and EY.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling, capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.

