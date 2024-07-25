ProMach Announces Acquisition of Italy-based MBF, a Global Leader of Filling Solutions for the Wine and Spirits Industries

"The addition of MBF to our business continues the expansion of our filling and closing solutions, and it significantly expands our global reach in the spirits market, an area where we have worked hard to establish a strong position." says Mark Anderson, President and CEO of ProMach. Post this

"We are excited to welcome the MBF team to ProMach" said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. "Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our filling and closing solutions, and it significantly expands our Global reach in the spirits market, an area where we have worked hard to establish a strong position." Anderson continued, saying, "MBF is an innovative company with deep customer relationships. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our wine and spirits customers around the world. MBF is a great addition to the ProMach family and to our portfolio of solutions."

Based in Verona, Italy, MBF and its more than 200 employees will join ProMach's Primary Packaging business line led by Group President Doug Stambaugh. ProMach's Primary Packaging business line provides filling, closing, labeling, and related solutions to customers worldwide across 12 product brands. Stambaugh leads a group that includes two other European-headquartered ProMach brands who are leading suppliers in the wine and spirits sector – P.E. Labellers(IT), one of the world's largest decorative labeling companies, and Zalkin(FR), a global leader in capping.

"The addition of MBF to our Primary Packaging business line is not only exciting, but also a strategic move that underscores the global nature of our business. Many of our European-based spirits customers have long and trusted relationships with MBF, not to mention large installation bases of MBF equipment. This acquisition allows ProMach the opportunity to better serve our European customers, both in Europe and abroad, and it offers continuity for MBF's existing customers worldwide," said Stambaugh. "We are also excited to expand our product portfolio in the wine and spirits industry. MBF has a comprehensive and innovative filling offering, and ProMach has process and packaging technologies that will complement the MBF offering. This will allow us to provide a more complete solution for our customers."

Chairman Antonio Bertolaso, Managing Director Anita Bertolaso and Operations Manager Giuliano Boscaro will remain with the company and continue to lead the MBF team.

"Joining ProMach is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to continue and expand our original vision that has guided us for over 27 years", said Antonio Bertolaso. "Our philosophy has always been to be, not a simple machine manufacturer, but a partner for our customers, creating a long-term relationship by offering consultancy and the best technical solutions and service for their needs."

For more information about MBF, please call them at +39 0442 450450 or visit them online at https://mbf.it.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.

Media Contact

Scott Smith, ProMach, Inc, +1 (864) 419-1455, [email protected], www.promachbuilt.com

SOURCE ProMach, Inc