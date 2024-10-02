ProMach Announces the Acquisition of HMC Products, a Leader in Horizontal Form Fill Seal Machine Manufacturing and Aftermarket Support

"We are very pleased to welcome the HMC Products team to ProMach" said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. "Their established brand and reputation in the flexible packaging space underscores our ongoing ability to deliver best-in-class packaging solutions." Post this

"We are very pleased to welcome the HMC Products team to ProMach" said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. "Their established brand and reputation in the flexible packaging space underscores our ongoing ability to deliver best-in-class packaging solutions while continuing to demonstrate growth within strategic market segments that bolster our business." Anderson continued, "HMC and their loyal customers will see even further benefits as a result of ProMach's ability to deliver world class systems and support around the globe."

Founded in 1979, HMC and its 45 employees will join ProMach's Systems & Process business unit led by Group President, Ryan McCart. This business unit is comprised of five business lines which includes Flexible Packaging, Trays, Handling & Sterilization, Systems & Integration, and Process business lines. These business lines provide systems integration, processing, flexible and rigid packaging systems, product handling, retort, and related packaging solutions across 21 distinct product brands. HMC leadership will report to Donald Deubel, Senior Vice President of Flexible Packaging.

"The addition of HMC to our Flexible Packaging business line is exciting because of what this means to our current and future flexible packaging customers. Their machining and fabricating expertise that provides quick builds and delivery of new or refurbished equipment, along with their dedicated service and aftermarket support, is exemplary," said Deubel. "Having these expanded capabilities in our flexible packaging portfolio will equate to even shorter lead times and manufacturing enhancements for our customers," Deubel added.

Dave Kreissler, former President of HMC Products, will remain with the company and continue to lead the HMC team as Vice President and General Manager. "Our desire to join ProMach underscores our continued commitment to our customers by providing them with the best possible solutions and support," said Kreissler. "In addition to building and installing our own branded HFFS systems, we have been a long-time supplier of parts for ProMach's Bartelt equipment. The synergies and efficiencies that will come from our addition to the ProMach family of brands will benefit both our and Bartelt's customers to an even greater level," Kreissler concluded.

For more information about HMC Products, contact them at (815) 885-1900 or visit them online at https://hmcproducts.org

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.

