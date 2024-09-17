ProMach Announces Wine & Spirits Solutions Group for Providing Dedicated Processing, Packaging, and Systems Integration Solutions to the Wine and Spirits Industry

"ProMach's strategic investments in specific markets is an ongoing effort to deliver our customers with more complete and comprehensive solutions," says Scott Smith, SVP – Strategic Marketing & Business Development. Post this

From standalone systems to fully-integrated packaging lines, ProMach's Wine & Spirits Solutions group provides process, filling, capping, corking, canning, cooking, sterilizing, coding, tamper-evident applicators, labeling, case packing, cartoning, conveyance, and palletizing for virtually any type of wine or spirits packaging formats.

This direction also bolsters ProMach's position as a worldwide leader in filling, closing, labeling, and coding systems, with a portfolio of solutions that includes Fogg, Zalkin, P.E. Labellers, WLS, and ID Technology. With the recent acquisition of Italy-based MBF, ProMach is now one of the world's premiere providers of wine filling solutions.

"ProMach's strategic investments in specific markets is an ongoing effort to deliver our customers with more complete and comprehensive solutions," says Scott Smith, SVP – Strategic Marketing & Business Development. "Our support of these markets are a mix of new and innovative solutions, as well as acquisitions that fill gaps in our product portfolio. The wine and spirits industry is a key targeted market segment, and the formation of a dedicated team that is focused on this industry will allow us to better understand this ever-changing market and better serve our current and future customers."

Complimenting these solutions, the ProMach Systems Group provides integrated packaging lines, conveyor, and engineering services to many of the world's largest wine and spirits companies. Featuring product brands Zarpac, ProMach Integrated Solutions, ZPI, Statera, and Sentry, these global teams of technical and application experts provide integrated solutions from line design to end-of-line systems.

ProMach launched the Wine & Spirits Solutions team in conjunction with its annual Global Sales Leader meeting last week in Louisville, KY. "Given our strong position in the US bourbon market, Louisville was a great place to announce this team, and we were able to do it with customers in attendance to reinforce our position and dedication to them," added Smith.

"And with our upcoming presence at Pack Expo International in Chicago this November, attendees will be able to see the full range of our processing and packaging solutions in action."

To learn more about ProMach's wine and spirits processing and packaging solutions, visit http://www.promachbuilt.com

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling, capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.

