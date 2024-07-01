ProMach Continues Investment in European Market with Expansion of Zalkin Capping & Cap Handling Facility in France

ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging solutions, continues their ongoing investment in the European market with the recent expansion of Zalkin's capping and cap handling equipment manufacturing facility
CINCINNATI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging solutions, continues their ongoing investment in the European market with the recent expansion of Zalkin's capping and cap handling equipment manufacturing facility. Located in Montreuil L'Argillé, France, this expansion adds 100,000 square feet to Zalkin's existing 160,000 square-foot facility to increase production capacity, reduce lead time, and further accelerate company growth. The expansion was dedicated on June 21 with members of ProMach's Executive Leadership Team in attendance.
Zalkin, a ProMach product brand and international leader in the global packaging industry, is known for both their cap application, handling, and quality control technology. The company offers 'best-in-class' capping solutions with speeds ranging from 800 to 100,000 caps per hour. Supporting both small local European businesses to global leaders in various industries – non-alcoholic beverages, wines and spirits, dairy products, food processing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and household products – Zalkin had consolidated global sales of more than $110 million in 2023 while exporting 80% of its equipment to customers in over 120 countries.
ProMach continues to invest heavily in the European packaging market. This facility expansion is the latest in a string of investments, including the acquisition of numerous European companies in both Spain and Italy within the past three years. Most recently, the company acquired Zacmi, headquartered in Parma, Italy. Zacmi is a global leader and manufacturer of can fillers for pet food, fruits, and vegetables.
"ProMach's strategic investments in the European market are a key component of our business that continues to expand year over year," says Mark Anderson, President and CEO of ProMach. "Whether through acquisition or reinvesting in our existing high-performing brands like Zalkin, our European capabilities continue to grow to support our position as a complete worldwide packaging solution provider," adds Anderson.
Zalkin, founded in 1932 and acquired by ProMach in 2014, employs over 460 people, 400 of whom are located in France. "Zalkin benefits from the exceptional support of ProMach — not only financially, but also through technological and commercial synergies that complement the support from our internal stakeholders," says Laurent Fournier, VP and General Manager of Zalkin. "Our ability to expand our production footprint while continuing to provide exceptional capping solutions to our customers reinforces ProMach's broader commitment to the European market."
In addition to expanding production space within the facility, Zalkin is opening a new customer showroom that will support enhanced customer visits, equipment training, and recruiting opportunities for the business. Fournier continues, "We welcome customers from around the world each week, here in the heart of Normandy, to collaborate and develop solutions that will help them maintain their market leadership. Having a dedicated space for those discussions and an enhanced ability to educate and train customers on their equipment was important to underscore the importance of our commitment to serve them well and maintain a valuable, long-standing partnership."
Zalkin at a Glance:
- More than 90 years in business – founded in 1932 by André Zalkin
- 15,000 machines installed worldwide
- 3 locations worldwide: France, USA, and Mexico
- Consolidated global revenue: $110 million in 2023
- Global workforce: 460 employees
- Global service team: 60 technicians
- Agent network: 35 agents worldwide
For more information about Zalkin, please visit https://www.zalkincapping.com
About ProMach
ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling, capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.
ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.
For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.
