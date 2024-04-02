ProMach Launches Pet Care Solutions Group for Providing Dedicated Processing & Packaging Solutions to the Pet Care Industry

"ProMach continues to invest in a number of targeted markets in an effort to offer our customers more complete solutions," says Scott Smith, SVP – Strategic Marketing & Business Development Post this

From standalone systems to fully integrated lines, ProMach Pet Care Solutions provides retort, cooking, sterilizing, filling, canning, labeling, coding, case packing, cartoning, and palletizing for virtually any type of pet care packaging.

This direction also bolsters ProMach's position as a worldwide leader of canning solutions, with a portfolio of pet care solutions that includes Zacmi, one of the world's premier providers of can filling and seaming for the food and pet care industry, Allpax, a leader in the retort market, and Sentry, best-in-class can handling and conveyance systems.

"ProMach continues to invest in a number of targeted markets in an effort to offer our customers more complete solutions," says Scott Smith, SVP – Strategic Marketing & Business Development. "Our strategic investments in these markets are a mix of new and innovative solutions, as well as acquisitions that fill gaps in our product portfolio. For us, pet food is one of those targeted market segments, and we are thrilled to launch our ProMach Pet Care Solutions team at the 2024 Petfood Forum," adds Smith.

Leading the Pet Care Solutions team is Jason Beard, Vice President of Sales for Matrix, a ProMach product brand that provides vertical form, fill, and seal systems.

"ProMach's dedicated team of product brands for this market provides vast industry knowledge and best-in-class solutions to companies involved in the production of Pet Care products," says Beard. "We've streamlined customer interaction to provide focused solutions which are central to those companies in the Pet Care space." Beard offers, "It is an extremely efficient and cost-effective way for our clients to build new production lines or improve throughput on existing lines."

To showcase their capabilities and speak with companies looking to grow or expand their operations, ProMach Pet Care Solutions will be at booth #1106 at the Petfood Forum in Kansas City, Missouri, April 29 – May 1, at the Kansas City Convention Center.

For more information about ProMach's Pet Care Solutions, please visit https://go.promachbuilt.com/PetCareSolutions

