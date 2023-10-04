ProMach's ID Technology Acquires Lofton Label & Packaging, a Leading Provider of Labels and Packaging Materials

With the addition of Lofton, ProMach continues the expansion of our label converting capabilities to complement our extensive portfolio of labeling equipment solutions to provide our North American customers with the best possible support. -Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO Tweet this

Lofton's extensive label and flexible packaging printing solutions serve a broad range of industries including agriculture, animal health, food & beverage, health & beauty, industrial chemical, nutraceuticals/supplements, and wine, beer, and spirits.

"We're pleased to welcome the Lofton Label & Packaging team to ProMach" said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. "With the addition of Lofton, ProMach continues what we started more than a decade ago—the expansion of our label converting capabilities to complement our extensive portfolio of labeling equipment solutions. This further bolsters our vision of providing our North American customers with comprehensive labeling and coding solutions and support from a partner that is close to them, wherever they are."

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota-based Lofton Label & Packaging and its team will join ProMach's Labeling & Coding business line led by Alan Shipman, Group President. With go-to-market product brands including ID Technology, EPI, Panther, Code Tech, and Greydon, ProMach's Labeling & Coding business line provides a broad solution offering to customers throughout North America that includes both labels and machinery, all supported by an extensive network of more than seventeen regional sales and service offices, as well as seven existing label converting facilities that provide decorative labels for high volumes or short runs via flexographic and digital capabilities, as well as blank and shell labels, RFID labels, specialty labels, and more.

"The Lofton team brings with it a strong reputation for providing exceptional solutions and support to their entire customer base in the upper midwestern United States," said Mr. Shipman. "Their addition to our Labeling & Coding business line brings our eighth label production location and underscores our goal of providing exceptional label products and support to our customers, in addition to our labeling equipment. With our growing label production capabilities and reach, we continue to deliver high-quality labels to customers faster because we're physically closer to them—and these shorter shipping distances translate to bottom line benefits to help them meet their demanding business needs."

"We're excited to be a part of the best labeling solutions team in the industry," said Rick Gajewski, founder and President of Lofton Label & Packaging. "ProMach has a proven track record of investing in their companies and leveraging their strengths to better serve customers. One of our internal messages has been 'We Love Our Customers', and this will reinforce that even more, as current Lofton customers will benefit from ProMach's extensive portfolio of solutions. Plus, current ProMach customers will now have greater access to more options than before."

Mike Gaughan, COO of Lofton Label & Packaging, will continue leading the Lofton team, comprised of over 70 employees in their Twin Cities suburban location.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit http://www.ProMachCareers.com.

About ID Technology

Customers across North America depend on ID Technology to design, build, integrate, and install the most effective product, case, and pallet identification systems for their product lines. ID Technology is a leading provider of labeling, coding, and marking equipment that also supplies quality flexographic, digital, blank, and shell labels in run volumes of any size from numerous regional label converting facilities across North America. ID Technology is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Labeling & Coding business line, ID Technology helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about ID Technology at http://www.IDTechnology.com.

