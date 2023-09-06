Prominent Chief Data Security Counsel Linda Clark Joins Morrison Foerster

Clark's arrival further cements Morrison Foerster's position as the go-to global firm for complex privacy matters and data security incident response and preparedness.

MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Linda Clark as a partner in the firm's market-leading Global Privacy + Data Security Group, which is comprised of more than 60 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Clark brings to Morrison Foerster more than 20 years of experience advising clients, including on data security best practices and obligations, designing and implementing frameworks for compliance across large multinational organizations, and complex litigation and regulatory matters. Clark comes to Morrison Foerster from RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers, where she was Chief Data Security Counsel and led the data security legal compliance efforts in over 40 countries and across four different market segments worldwide.

Clark's practice centers on crafting strategic and comprehensive data security risk management programs and helping organizations and their stakeholders prepare for, and respond to, incidents on a global and operationally feasible basis. This includes working with clients to proactively prepare for cyber incidents, including developing incident response programs and risk assessment methodologies and conducting tabletop exercises for global audiences of varying seniority and responsibility. She has a broad command of global privacy and data security laws, having worked on matters worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, China, Austria, Brazil, the Philippines, and Germany. Additionally, Clark regularly engages with data regulators and law enforcement on behalf of her clients in the context of regulatory reviews, third-party audits, and investigations.

"Linda is an outstanding cyber security lawyer who will provide deep and pragmatic advice to our clients," said Miriam Wugmeister, Co-Chair of Morrison Foerster's Global Privacy + Data Security Group. "Her breadth of experience, both in-house and in private practice, will be invaluable to our clients who continue to face increasingly complex and ever-evolving data security and compliance challenges."

During her nearly 20-year tenure at RELX, Clark served as the lead counsel to all business areas globally for incident response, making strategic decisions regarding investigations, communications, crisis management and engagement with regulators and law enforcement. In addition, she advised on the development and implementation of monitoring and audit programs performed by both internal and external auditors, including as part of regulatory compliance obligations.

"I have worked closely with Morrison Foerster as a client for many years, and have seen their expert, strategic and comprehensive advice, as well as their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, in action," Clark said. "I am honored to be joining this exceptional team and look forward to providing actionable, business-oriented advice to MoFo's clients globally on their most complex real-world issues."

Clark frequently speaks at conferences and educational institutions and is sought out by leading publications and think tanks, including the American Bar Association Cyber Security Institute. She also speaks at schools and universities to educate younger generations on how to safeguard their digital identities. Additionally, Clark works with leading U.S. nonpartisan, nonprofit law-and-policy think tank, the Sedona Conference, where she has served on the Data Security and Privacy Liability Leadership Council since 2017.

Clark earned her B.A. in psychology, cum laude, from Barnard College, Columbia University, and her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US). She is a Steering Committee Member for the Cybersecurity Leaders' Roundtable and previously served on the Executive Committee of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Clark is admitted to practice in Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

About Morrison Foerster

Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of Morrison Foerster's presence in Asia. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, banks, consulting and accounting firms, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. Highlighting the firm's commitment to client service, leadership in market-changing deals and impact litigation, and values-based culture, Morrison Foerster has been named to The American Lawyer's A-List for 20 of the ranking's 21 years. Year after year, the firm receives significant recognition from Chambers and The Legal 500 across their various guides, including Global, USA, Asia Pacific, Europe, UK, Latin America, and FinTech Legal. Our lawyers passionately care about delivering legal excellence while living our values. Morrison Foerster has a long-standing commitment to creating a culture that respects and celebrates differences, while providing an inclusive environment. The firm has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus since 2018 as a result of successfully reaching at least 30 percent women, communities of color, and LGBTQ+ lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles and committees. In addition, the firm was selected as the "Outstanding Firm for Diversity & Inclusion" as part of the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: USA 2023. Morrison Foerster also has a long history of commitment to the community and society through providing pro bono legal services, including litigating for civil rights and civil liberties, improving public education and fostering the wellbeing of children, advocating for veterans, promoting international human rights, enforcing the right to asylum, and safeguarding the environment. For more information, visit http://www.mofo.com.

