Prominent Criminal Defense Attorney Steve Haney Files Appearance in High-Profile Palisades Fire Case

Renowned Trial Lawyer to Represent Jonathan Rinderknecht in Connection with Palisades Fire Charges

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Haney, one of the nation's most prominent criminal defense attorneys, has filed an appearance on behalf of Jonathan Rinderknecht, who has been indicted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in connection with the devastating Palisades Fire. In the indictment Rinderknecht is alleged to have started the Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025, which authorities claim nearly one week later reignited and became the notorious Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.