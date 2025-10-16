Renowned Trial Lawyer to Represent Jonathan Rinderknecht in Connection with Palisades Fire Charges
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Haney, one of the nation's most prominent criminal defense attorneys, has filed an appearance on behalf of Jonathan Rinderknecht, who has been indicted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in connection with the devastating Palisades Fire. In the indictment Rinderknecht is alleged to have started the Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025, which authorities claim nearly one week later reignited and became the notorious Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.
Steve Haney has built a national reputation as a formidable trial attorney, handling some of the most complex and high-profile criminal cases in the United States. He gained widespread recognition for his representation and acquittal at trial on numerous federal charges for client Christian Dawkins in what became known as the biggest criminal case in sports history, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
Haney's representation of Dawkins in the landmark college basketball corruption trial was prominently featured in the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary The Scheme, which chronicled the federal government's prosecution of corruption in NCAA basketball. His strategic courtroom skills and unwavering advocacy for his clients have earned him respect among legal professionals nationwide
