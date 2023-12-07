Prominent Dallas Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Stefan Shuaib, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dallas Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Dr. Stefan Shuaib, a double board certified and renowned expert in his field, is one of Dallas, TX's most respected facial plastic surgeons and is widely known for delivering incredible outcomes.
IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Stefan Shuaib has earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors as a result of his five-star ratings and exceptional patient reviews. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well-known for their expertise. Facial aesthetics are important for confidence and self-esteem, and in Dallas, TX, patients can depend on Dr. Shuaib and his team at Dallas Facial Plastic Surgery Center to achieve natural, stunning aesthetic results. Some of the procedures offered for women and men at the state-of-the-art practice include rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, neck lift, cosmetic ear surgery, blepharoplasty, facial reconstruction and chin implants. Known as a perfectionist when it comes to performing facial cosmetic procedures, Dr. Shuaib employs the most cutting-edge and innovative surgical techniques available. With his meticulous approach and artistic eye, Dr. Shuaib has earned a reputation as a top-rated surgeon in the field of facial aesthetics. His patients rave about his ability to enhance their natural beauty while maintaining a refreshed and youthful appearance.
"I believe in the importance of attention to detail and precision to achieve the best outcomes for my patients. It is certainly an honor to once again be recognized by Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Stefan Shuaib.
More About Stefan Shuaib, M.D.:
After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California, Dr. Shuaib went on to complete his medical degree at the University of Texas at Houston on a full-merit scholarship. Following medical school, he completed an internship and residency at the Montefiore Hospital in New York City, where he served as Chief Resident in his final year. During his training, Dr. Shuaib honed his skill set under the tutelage of some of America's top facial plastic surgeons. Dallas Facial Plastic Surgery Center is located at 701 Tuscan Drive, Suite 145 in Irving, TX. To schedule a consultation or for more information, please call (214) 377-8627 or visit http://www.dallasfacialplasticsurgerycenter.com.
